‘This is the age of a global financial revolution’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focus on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The beauty of SaaS is that the world is a market. - Venkat Krishnan, Microsoft

You have to get out of your comfort zone in order to achieve scale and technology enables you [with tools] that can help you in this journey. - Harsh Goela, Goela School of Finance

The success factor for any connected worker deployment should require quantified developments to safety, quality, and time savings. - Pankaj Pawan, Maximl

Cloud offers the lowest TCO, and organisations must evaluate their unique business configurations and plan accordingly. - Shivir Chordia, Microsoft

AI and ML are accelerating real-time fraud detection and greatly reducing the possibilities of false positives. - Anirudh Kala, Celebal Technologies

AI itself is a hard concept to learn and it is even harder to find a simple-to-use AI development environment. In spite of the existence of big cloud and tech stack providers, learning, developing and deploying AI is challenging. - Vivek Singhal, ﻿CellStrat

Time is money in today’s world and the pool of information is infinite. - Vishnu Ramesh, ﻿Subtl.ai

Make a conscious effort to step away from digital screens once in a while. Spend some time outdoors, take a break from work, and involve yourself in activities that can help you rejuvenate, stay healthy, and be happy. - Sweta Choudhary, Nightingales

We live in a fast-changing world, and somewhere along the way, digital damage has affected us all. We have forgotten what it feels like to put pen to paper. - Atul Kabra, DoodleKabra

Co-operatives and small businesses are vulnerable, thus it is critical to reform legislation and develop strategies to preserve economic democracy, as well as open competition. - Siddharth Dani, Easebuzz

Technology companies who are dealing directly with SMEs or with consumers, need to have some kind of self-discipline and a robust security mechanism in place, both pre-production as well as post-production. - Nitin Sharma, ﻿CredAble

There is a significant rise in the micro-companies founded to address consumer pain points in underserved markets. This has brought forth innovative and powerful tech not only for niche markets but also for the common man. - Anshuman Das, Careernet

In the years to come, there will be many [..] digitally-driven toy exhibitions and events addressing innovation and online features to be incorporated while creating toys. - Vick Rana, Red Ridge Global

As we moved into COVID-19 induced lockdown, our lives became screen-focused and podcasts turned out to be the perfect escape in an otherwise screen-filled routine. - Varun Duggirala, The Glitch

The ongoing pandemic has forced companies to witness a five-year change in merely a few weeks, with automation at its centre. - Pankaj Pawan, Maximl

Tonight, India comes together under one roof to throw this year’s biggest house party. - Swiggy, December 31, 2021

As technology developed, modern warfare ceased to be only about visuals - it’s about sensors now. These days, adversities in war are detected through sensors. - Manish Dalmia, HSTPL

Digital invisibility is a widespread problem for much of the world’s populations, particularly in emerging economies, where many regions do not have credit bureaus or digital proofs of address or income. - Filip Victor, MetaMap

This is the age of a global financial revolution! We have seen the power of community and social media for DogeCoin and even in the case of GameStop. Social trading is the future. - Dipankar Biswas, ﻿FlipItNews﻿

