Top success mantras shared at Brands of New India Mega Summit

The first edition of YourStory’s Brands of New India Mega Summit witnessed insightful conversations with some of the most successful entrepreneurs and business leaders on the second and final day of the event.

Licious co-founders Abhay Hanjura and Vivek Gupta; Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO, ZestMoney; Arjun Vaidya, Venture Lead, Verlinvest India; Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder and CEO, Good Glamm Group; Malika Datt Sadani, Founder and CEO, The Moms Co.; Rhitiman Majumder, CMO and Co-founder, Pickrr, and more came together at the virtual event to talk about the elements that have been crucial for their success and factors that will further propel the growth of the Indian D2C brands.

The day kickstarted with conversations on some important enablers for a successful journey of D2C brands — logistics and content. As the day progressed, the summit saw important stakeholders from the D2C ecosystem stress the importance of ‘listening to the customer’ to unlock scale and holistic growth.

Day 2 also saw founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders put forth their thoughts on elements that businesses should focus on to ensure success in the hyper-competitive D2C space.

The Interview

Anshu Bisht, also known as GamerFleet, is a gaming content creator, who is making a mark in the industry with his unique style. Watch this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory to hear Anshu talk about his journey.

Editor’s Pick: Prime Venture Podcast

The idea to startup in the crypto space hit Aniket Jindal back in 2017 soon after India launched the demonetisation drive. A year later, after he returned from Fudan University, China, where he was pursuing his master’s, he found the Indian market hungry for a seamless, easy to use DeFi app.

In a Prime Venture podcast episode, the co-founder of Biconomy talked extensively about the bottlenecks of using a Web3 application, tokenocomics, and the key friction points in the crypto world. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Connecting India’s top influencers and brands

Influencer marketing was a little-known concept until just a few years back. Cut to 2022, two years after a global pandemic forced a large part of the population indoors with increased dependence on digital and social media, companies are seen leaning heavily towards influencers to attract customers.

This increasing popularity and demand for influencers have paved the way for influencer marketing and talent management agencies. One such agency is IPLIX Media by Neel Gogia, named after his inspiration Iplex, a video scope product by a Japanese manufacturer of optics and reprography products, Olympus. Read more.

News & Updates

Social commerce platform DealShare raised $165 million in the first close of its Series E round from Dragoneer Investments Group, Kora Capital, and Unilever Ventures. Existing investors Tiger Global and Alpha Wave Global (Falcon Edge) also participated in the round. This capital infusion saw DealShare entering the coveted billion-dollar unicorn club after its valuation rose to over $1.6 billion.

Angel investor and advisor Anand Chandrasekaran has joined venture capital firm General Catalyst as a Partner. In his new role, he will be focusing on General Catalyst’s investment opportunities in India and the US, he said in a LinkedIn post.

About a week after BharatPe Founder Ashneer Grover went on leave, his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover — who also works with the fintech company — followed suit as the firm undertakes an independent audit of its internal processes and systems.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Relationship of trust with the customer is essential for the long-term success of any business.”

— Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO, ZestMoney

