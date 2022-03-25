Trends transforming the evolution of vegan food in India

In an effort to grow more sensitive and conscious by the day, people are expanding their horizons and making a responsible choice that supports the respectful coexistence of everyone, including humans and animals alike.

Reflecting compassion and growing out of the conventional eating habits, people are switching to green diets, substituting meat with plant-based alternatives.

Hopping on the vegan bandwagon, here are some of the green trends supporting the evolution of plant-based foods in India:

Faux-tastic meat at your service

Transforming the industry with green meat is the faux trend of plant-based food meat. People have started understanding about having a choice to go cruelty-free, and thus, they are more open to the world and their personalised diets that go "beyond meat".

Tapping into the unexplored segment of veganism, investors are now putting their money and mind into faux meat, simultaneously becoming the key driver to the revolutionary change for the masses who are highly dependent on meat and poultry for daily consumption and are now switching to green meat.

How responsible is too responsible?

There is no such thing as being "too responsible", and people worldwide are understanding this, resulting in them taking accountability, along with renowned giants in the industry, who are taking more environmentally conscious endeavours.

As per observations, until January 2022, brands, including McDonald’s and KFC, are revamping their way of working and riding with the green tide, much more prominent in other countries, including the UK.

This further reflects how in the coming times, social responsibility and the crucial part we play to preserve the green cover are going to be the main factors empowering the vegan industry to boom across the globe.

Especially with all kinds of fast-food chains adopting green eateries and meat and plant-based substitutes in their menu, it is a known fact the green revolution is not a traveller passing by but a resident to stay until the end.

The effect of post-COVID-19 era

The COVID-19 pandemic has instilled a certain paranoia among people. It has also helped them wake up to the reality of a constant need to consume healthy and clean food while minimising meat.

This has not only inspired them to support the vegan trend but also created awareness about other nutritive values and protein content in plant-based and dairy alternatives, including oat milk, almond milk, plant meat, etc.

Affecting consumers' psyche and behavioural patterns, this paradigm shift is motivating food eateries and outlets to go green, alongside individuals choosing green diets, thus causing disruption in the sector for good.

Harnessing the power of MYLK

People are seen consuming several vegan products replacing bread, granolas, butter, and cheese with non-dairy cruelty-free alternatives.

This has led to the success of MYLK, milk made from nuts, including almonds, hazelnut, cashews, and seeds like — sunflower, pumpkin, and chia.

This showcases the potential of veganism and a world where everyone is making a conscious choice to be more considerate, sensitive, and helpful to their fellow earthlings without compromising with the diets or their nutritional quotient.

Paving a green path to growth, these trends are uplifting the vegan culture and diet to a whole new level and challenging the status quo with a revolutionary change harnessed by plants and plants alone!

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of YourStory.)