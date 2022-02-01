Good Morning,

Today, amid concerns around the third wave and its impact on India’s GDP, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Union Budget 2022.

Top of startup ecosystem’s wishlist this year include relaxation around taxes, which industry insiders say, have prevented the industry from achieving its full potential.

“There have been numerous changes for the better that have been implemented by the government over the years to make India the third-largest startup ecosystem globally, but now need those enablers to take it to a different scale,” Padmaja Ruparel, Co-founder, Indian Angel Network, tells YourStory.

Padmaja gives the example of the requirement of a tax clearance certificate under Section 281, especially for a non-resident who has made investments into startups, which can become quite burdensome and bureaucratic. Read the full story here.

The year 2021 has been a mixed bag for women in the Indian workforce, especially entrepreneurs. While work from home has removed barriers to entry into the job market, it has also added to women employees’ workload.

HerStory spoke to a number of women entrepreneurs from different domains to understand their Union Budget 2022 wishlist.

From a decrease in import duties on raw materials to tax reliefs for cloud kitchens, here’s what women want from the budget. Read more.

The Interview

Digital lending has gained popularity due to rising smartphone penetration, credit flexibility, and online transactions.

Catch Juan Seco Delgado, SVP - Consumer Financial Services, Jumia Group; Vibhor Mundhada, SVP, Mashreq Bank; Bala Parthasarathy, CEO and Co-founder, Freo; and Eric Muriuki, General Manager - Digital Business, NCBA Bank talk about digital lending and how it is creating inclusiveness in the financial ecosystem.

Editor’s Pick: Techie Tuesday

In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we feature Sonia Parandekar, Head of Engineering for Commerce at ﻿Atlassian﻿, who believes in combining hardcore technical knowledge with an engineering mindset to create impactful work.

In an exclusive conversation with YourStory, Sonia shares her early experiences with tech, efforts to promote D&I, the importance of mentoring, and more. Read her story.

Startup Spotlight

From live streaming to social gaming

After TikTok was banned in June 2020, several Indian-origin short video apps stepped in to fill the void.

One of them was ﻿Bolo Live﻿ (previously known as Bolo Indya) which pivoted from short video format to a live-streaming model. The platform claims to host 1.2 lakh active content creators, the majority of whom create content in Hindi. Read more.

Snapshot of Bolo Live

News & Updates

SaaS logistics startup ﻿FarEye﻿ announced an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) worth $1.22 million, its second such programme since liquidating eligible ESOP options worth $739,000 in early January 2022.

Ex- ﻿ Flipkart ﻿ and ﻿ Amazon ﻿ veteran Sachith Varma has joined the ﻿Arzooo﻿ team as the Vice President of supply chain operations. Prior to joining ﻿ Arzooo ﻿ , Sachith was working with SKF Group as Vice President of supply chain and customer experience.

﻿ Anicut Capital ﻿ raises Rs 140 crore from SIDBI for their second debt fund. The funds will be deployed through the second debt fund, Grand Anicut Fund-II, which closed recently at Rs 875 crore.

