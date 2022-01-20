Urban Company partner earnings up 11 pc quarter-on-quarter: Report

Gurugram-based home services startup ﻿Urban Company﻿'s partner earnings grew 11 pc quarter-on-quarter compared to Q2 FY22. According to the UC Earnings Index, UC partners earned an average of Rs 297 per hour (up from Rs 287 per hour in Q2 FY22), net of commissions, fees, product costs and travel costs.

The top 20 percent of its service partners earned an average of Rs 38,263 per month, with those completing over 30 orders in a month earning Rs 30,455 per month, the report stated.

Hourly earnings for women partners on the platform stood at Rs 312 per hour, about 5 percent more than the platform average.

"In the beauty vertical in India (salon and spa services), Urban Company’s women partners earned an average of Rs 312 per hour, net of commissions, fee and all associated product and travel costs. Partners who did more than 30 jobs per month earned an average of INR 30,681 per month, the company stated.

According to the report, the top 20 percent of service partners earned Rs 37,357 per month net of all commissions, fees and associated costs. In Q3 FY22, monthly earnings on the platform for women partners were up by 7 percent quarter-on-quarter over Q2 FY22.

According to the company, the increase in net monthly earnings can be attributed to its 12-point programme launched in October 2021.

"Launched with the focus on improving partner earnings and happiness, this 12 point programme has been fully implemented, and has played a key part in increasing partner earnings by 11 percent in Q3 FY22, compared to Q2 FY22," it stated.