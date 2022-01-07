YourStory launches Top 100 Creators challenge

Good Morning,

With more people using smartphones than ever before, the creators’ economy is booming and how! Over the last 18 months, the number of creators surged to over 50 million across global social media platforms, as well as on homegrown ones such as Trell, Moj, Josh, MXTakatak, and others.

Recognising the burgeoning creator ecosystem and the new wave of entrepreneurship that comes with it, YourStory has partnered with homegrown social commerce platform ﻿Trell to bring you the Top 100 Creators challenge.

As part of YourStory’s Creators Inc. franchise that celebrates the works of both established and emerging influencers, the initiative aims at identifying, celebrating and accelerating the journey of digital creators who make extraordinary, unique and engaging content.

“The content creators of today, who are in effect micro-entrepreneurs, operate much like lean startups in their own right. So at YourStory, where we celebrate entrepreneurship in all its forms, I’m excited that we’re all set to usher in this new wave of entrepreneurship, and serve as a launchpad for the creators and influencers of tomorrow,” said Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory.

The Interview: Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India

In this exclusive conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India – IBM's recently spun-off global technology services' division – talks about leadership perspective, injecting flexibility, speed and agility of a startup into a legacy business.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

COVID-19 has had a grave impact on our mental health as the pandemic forced most of us indoors, leading to many making their physical and mental well-being a top priority.

Among Google Play’s Best of 2021 apps for health and wellness, 'Being' app goes beyond meditation and focuses more on ‘how to be’ in any situation that life throws at you. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Making CCTV monitoring smart

Founded in 2018 by Surender Gounder, Chennai-based retail AI startup TangoEye converts CCTV video into in-store actionable insights. The company offers several features ranging from know your customers (KYC) process to measuring employee efficiency and providing safety and security. Read more.

News & Updates

Walmart﻿ and ecommerce platform ﻿Flipkart﻿ have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Export Promotion Bureau, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to create a budding ecosystem for local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the Amazon-Future arbitration, which is going on before a three-member arbitral tribunal over the latter's Rs 24,500-crore deal with Reliance Industries.

Bengaluru-based unicorn ﻿Ola﻿ has announced its venture into hyperlocal delivery with Ola Store. Currently available on the app, Ola Store promises a 10-minute delivery.

