Held recently at Phoenix Kessaku in Bengaluru, 22 artists took part in the exhibition, Alchemy: Change is the Only Constant. They had one message: spread love, according to curator Sonu Mulchandani (see Part I of our coverage here).

The artist lineup included Naval Kishore, Kaushalya G, Kathik Mal, Atin Mitra, Adittee Garg, Reghu G, Rajib Sur Roy, Sunil Sarkaar, and others. The artworks were priced from Rs 12,000 to Rs 5 lakh.

Sonu Mulchandani is the Founder of E-Studio in Bengaluru and has put together a range of outstanding exhibitions over the years. See our earlier photo essays on E-Studio, Phoenix ArtSci Festival, and Contemporary Group.

One of the featured artists at the Alchemy exhibition was Geoff Francis, a multi-talented painter, writer, sculptor and photographer. His works depict strong ethical themes, such as environmental awareness and opposition to war and racism.

“The purpose of art is to transform by a magical process which as artists we can only understand by doing. It has to be experienced,” Geoff says.

“As an artist, I dance on the edge of what I deem possible, then step into the void allowing whatever inevitable chance will bring with me as a conduit,” he describes.

Drawing on multiple spiritual traditions, Geoff points to a range of realisations on illusion, permanence, and the material world.

“Enough is plenty and the pursuit of more leads to destruction,” he cautions, urging a spirit of respect to nature, particularly in wake of recent human destruction of the environment.

He cites a famous quote by Leonardo da Vinci: “There are three classes of people: those who see. Those who see when they are shown. Those who do not see.”

“At this critical time in the earth’s history, it is equally critical that those who are deliberately blind are made to see,” he explains.

The apparent joy of material ownership can never substitute for the beauty of nature. “The loss of all the other forms of life and the beauty they provide to nurture us can never be matched by the artifice of the human hand. Their loss to the soul will never be replaced by material possessions,” Geoff warns.

“Alchemy is the art of turning base metals into gold. We have debased the world by debasing ourselves. We all need to become alchemists and let the beauty of life shine bright,” Geoff signs off.

Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and find new avenues for your creative core?

