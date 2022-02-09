Amazon launches Propel Startup Accelerator programme - Season 2

﻿Amazon﻿ India on Wednesday announced the launch of its second season of Global Selling Propel startup accelerator – an initiative designed to provide dedicated support to emerging Indian brands and startups to reach customers around the world.

The startup accelerator, according to a statement, has been designed to support early-stage startups in the consumer products space to launch in international markets and create global brands from India through Amazon’s Global Selling programme.

Participating startups will get a chance to win a total equity-free grant of $100,000 from Amazon as well as free AWS credits worth $10,000.

The programme will provide startups an opportunity to showcase their business propositions to partner VC firms – Accel, DSG Consumer Partners, Fireside Ventures, and Sequoia Capital India. Popular Bollywood actor and angel investor Kunal Kapoor has joined the program as a mentor, the release states.

Amit Agarwal, SVP - India and Emerging Markets, Amazon said,

“The Global Selling Propel Accelerator is designed to provide emerging companies an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and create globally popular brands from India. This is in line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of creating a thriving startup ecosystem and making startups the engines of India’s economic growth.

As part of the Startup Accelerator, Amazon has constituted a mentorship board consisting of Amazon leaders from India and across the world, VC partners and other industry leaders who will engage with emerging brands and provide them tailored resources, 1:1 mentorship and workshops on the global demand patterns and insights on building successful exports business through ecommerce.