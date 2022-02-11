AWS Edtech virtual clinics: Learn how to optimise cost and security for cloud infrastructure

While the pandemic may have caused unprecedented bottlenecks hindering the progress of certain sectors, it propelled the edtech space like never before. A report by RedSeer and Omidyar Network India indicates that the online education market for classes I-XII is set to increase 6.3X in the next year and create a $1.7 billion market. The post-K-12 market is looking to grow 3.7x and touch $1.8 billion.

Offering over 200 fully-featured services from data centres globally, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform that is poised to solve the growing opportunities and challenges of the edtech sector.

AWS for edtech

AWS cloud enables edtech startups to unlock the full potential of cloud computing with dedicated business and technical resources to support growth. Additionally, AWS assists edtech providers worldwide to augment security, reduce costs, examine data, and give stable access to teaching and learning resources.

Backed by such solutions, the edtech startups look to scale to meet the increasing demand, the cloud usage increases, and so does the cost of running and maintenance, along with the need for more stringent security solutions. To address these challenges and present solutions, AWS in association with YourStory is hosting a series of webinars. Titled ‘Cost and Security Optimisation Clinics for Edtechs’, these webinars or ‘virtual clinics’ will be focused on helping edtech business and tech leaders with tips and techniques to streamline data, costs and build state-of-the-art platforms with the help of AWS.

Join AWS experts and customers as they discuss the nitty-gritty of using AWS for edtech startups. The first webinar on cost optimisation will be held on February 17, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM and March 3, 2022 from 3:00 PM to 4:00PM. The attendees can choose to attend the webinar on any of the two dates as per their convenience.

What’s in store?

Join the webinar to listen to AWS experts and top leaders speak on how ‘AWS Shared Responsibility Model’ helps in reducing risk, enabling your business to grow faster.

Learn to right size your cloud deployment with tools like ‘AWS Trusted Advisor’ and ‘AWS Cost Explorer’.

Attend to learn the architectural best practises for designing a strong security posture of your AWS infrastructure.

Hear from AWS experts as well as top leaders from the startup ecosystem on the benefits of migrating to the cloud.

Deep-dive on how AI and ML can improve efficiency for educators, student engagement, and more.

Understand how AWS can help optimise the entire lifecycle of your data, including collection, ingestion, processing, analytics, short-term storage, and archiving.

Get expert opinion on the omnichannel cloud contact centre solution that can help you provide stronger customer service at a lower cost.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The virtual clinics will feature top leadership and experts from AWS and leading business and tech leaders from the edtech startup ecosystem as speakers. The sessions will be hosted by YourStory.