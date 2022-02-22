AWS Edtech virtual clinics: Learn about AWS security and compliance to scale your business in secure and sustainable way

For growing edtech companies, it is crucial to protect data and comply with government regulations, and with AWS cloud, edtechs can ensure they scale to meet the growing demand while making security a top priority.

AWS plays a significant role in building secure, high-performing, resilient, and efficient infrastructure for applications. Customers of AWS benefit from AWS data centers and a network architected to protect your information, identities, applications, and devices.

Additionally, with AWS, businesses can improve their ability to meet core security and compliance requirements, such as data locality, protection, and confidentiality with the platform’s comprehensive services and features.

To get a deep dive into the best practices involved in security optimisation for cloud infrastructure, AWS and YourStory are hosting a virtual clinic (webinar) on ‘Security Optimisation’ on February 24, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, and March 10, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The attendees can choose to attend the webinar on any of the two dates at their convenience.

Security optimisation clinic: What to expect?

1. Join the webinar to listen to AWS experts sharing insights on global security trends and steps to proactively address emerging risks in real time using AWS services.

2. Get expert opinion on the ways you can achieve a higher level of security at scale by using AWS cloud’s governance-enabling features.

3. Know more about AWS data center and network architecture that are built to meet the requirements of the most security-sensitive organisations.

4. Learn about AWS’ core security services such as identity and access management, logging and monitoring, encryption and key management, network segmentation, and standard DDoS protection.

5. Understand how AWS can help optimise the entire lifecycle of your data, including collection, ingestion, processing, analytics, short-term storage, and archiving.

6. Get insights into AWS’ security assurance program that uses global privacy and data protection best practices.

The virtual clinic will feature technical experts from AWS and leading business and tech leaders from the edtech startup ecosystem as speakers. The sessions will be hosted by YourStory.

Cost and security optimisation virtual clinics

AWS has launched a series of webinars on ‘cost and security optimisation clinics for edtechs’. These webinars are being leveraged to share insights on architectural best practices for designing a strong security posture of AWS infrastructure, while optimising costs.

The webinars are also a step forward in AWS cloud’s mission of enabling edtech companies to accelerate development of scalable and secure technology solutions that back them to start, grow and optimise their business better.

The first round of the webinars was dedicated to understanding ‘cost optimisation’ wherein industry experts spoke about how businesses can understand and control where money is being spent, analyse spends over time, and scale to meet business needs without overspending.