This tax planning season, Axis Mutual Fund’s investor awareness campaign asks investors ‘Sochna Kya Hai’ because #ELSSHaiNa

Usually towards the end of the financial year, one can often hear the phrase “Tax ka kya socha hai?” These conversations gain momentum as investors rush to understand how can they save tax or how much time is left to make the right investment. Due to the abundant options available with the investors today, it is relatively easy to get confused between the various tax saving instruments, their distinctive features and deciding which one would be most suited to them.

Furthermore, when it comes to saving taxes, investors are increasingly beginning to look beyond traditional tax saving methods. In this case, ELSS (Equity Linked Saving Scheme) has emerged as a front runner due to its vast range of benefits.

Simply put, Equity Linked Savings Scheme or ELSS Funds are tax-saving equity mutual funds. To decode ELSS and understand the nuances of saving tax and building wealth in the long run, we spoke to Chandresh Nigam, MD and CEO, Axis AMC.

Here are the key takeaways from the conversation.

What exactly is an Equity Linked Saving Scheme?

As the name suggests, Equity Linked Saving Scheme or ELSS is an equity-oriented tax-saving scheme that allows investors to seek some potential capital appreciation along with tax benefits. They allow an individual to claim a deduction of up to INR 1.5 lakhs on his/her gross annual income under section 80-C of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ELSS has one of the shortest lock-in periods compared to other tax-saving instruments. Just three years! And it is a good thing because money stays invested, and therefore there is time for the money to grow without being perturbed by market ups and downs.

Why choose equity for long-term wealth creation?

If you have never invested in the stock market directly or through mutual funds, ELSS could very well be your initiation into equities. This is because ELSS offers the option to invest in a diversified mix of equities. At the same time, understanding nuances of tax-saving can be overwhelming when you have just begun earning.

ELSS offers multiple payment options for investors

“If you are investing in an ELSS fund at the end of the tax season, you may have to make a lump sum investment to save some taxes. However, if you want to give your ELSS investments a systematic approach, you may opt for an SIP instead. SIP is a mode of investing in ELSS or any mutual fund,” says Chandresh.

All you have to do is instruct your bank and every month on a predetermined date, a fixed amount is debited from your savings account and electronically transferred to the said fund. If you are a KYC compliant individual, you may even start an SIP in ELSS from the comfort of your laptop or smartphone with a decent internet connection.

“Start an SIP fund like this, and I think you'll come out ahead of most other investors,” he adds.

Last minute tax planning? ELSS Hai Na!

Given that one of the most common mistakes that taxpayers make is leaving their tax planning for the last minute, Axis Mutual Fund has created its #ELSSHaiNa campaign to tell customers that ELSS for tax saving should be a ‘no-brainer’ option.

“It’s that time of the year when people scramble for tax-saving products and we wanted to position our ELSS product as a superior product that helps reduce anxiety amongst investors. “ELSS Hai Na!” Is a comforting line, I would believe, for most investors and taxpayers,” says Chandresh.

Tax planning is still viewed as a strenuous and chaotic task. Investor awareness initiatives such as #ELSSHaiNa will be instrumental in connecting with the wider masses and reiterating the importance of ELSS.

About Axis AMC: Axis AMC is one of India`s fastest growing assets managers offering a comprehensive bouquet of asset management products across mutual funds, portfolio management services and alternative investments.

