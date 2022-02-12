Beyond the lens: Tanmay Bhat, Mallika Dua on impactful content

Creating an impression in 30 seconds is not easy — and on Day 1 of YourStory's first-ever Creators Inc conference, content creators and influencers broke down the business of content in some action-packed sessions.

In a keynote, Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-founder and COO of ﻿Trell, talked about how India’s growing crop of creators are redefining the rules of content in all fields.

One such disruptor is Tanmay Bhat, a man who wears many hats. A YouTuber, comedian, performer, scriptwriter, and director, he has also backed Qoohoo and smallcase as an angel investor. According to him, the reason behind his success is the need to constantly surprise himself.

“Even now, there’s joy in disruption. There is joy in getting a trip out of disrupting something,” he said.

Meanwhile, comedian Ashish Chanchlani talked about what makes the creator's universe different from the traditional entertainment space, and how user preferences have evolved.

In a no-holds-barred conversation, Mallika Dua revealed why she doesn't identify as an influencer and reminisced about her initial days. She also had some important advice for young creators.

The Interview

Hold tight as a serial entrepreneur, comedian, investor, and one of Indian internet's OG creators Tanmay Bhat talk about 'The Renaissance of Indian Content' live with Shradha Sharma at Creators Inc.

Editor’s Pick: Harsh Shethia's investment strategy

Private equity player Investcorp plans to launch a $500 million India-focused fund to invest in 10-12 growth stage companies over three to four years. The cheque size will be in the range of $25-$50 million, and the fund will be launched after the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) approval.

In a conversation with YourStory, Harsh Shethia, Managing Partner and Head of Investcorp India, says that the fund looks at domestic investors. Read more.

Harsh Shethia, Managing Partner, Investcorp India

Startup Spotlight

Bringing banking to rural India

The ﻿BharatATM﻿ platform was launched by Mumbai-based fintech company ﻿Mahagram﻿ in October 2020. It has roped in kiranas and other retail stores across the country to provide banking services in rural regions.

The platform also enables customers to transact using a debit/ATM card of any bank to withdraw money from the same store. Read more.

Ram Shriram, founder and CEO, Mahagram

﻿﻿Freshworks﻿ reported it reached the $100 million quarterly revenue milestone as part of its fourth quarter and full year of 2021 earnings report. For Q4 of 2021, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company reported Non-GAAP losses of $10.7 million, up from $2.3 million for Q4 of 2020.

EV manufacturer ﻿Altigreen﻿ raised $39.8 million investment in its Series A round to boost its EV manufacturing to launch new products, including LCVs, and strengthen its countrywide presence. Further, it plans to use the funding to accelerate R&D, fast-paced EV adoption, and more.

Beauty brand ﻿Renee Cosmetics﻿ raised $10 million in a Series A round led by ﻿Mensa Brands﻿. The round also witnessed participation from the existing investors, including ﻿Equanimity Investments﻿ and ﻿9Unicorns﻿.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“(Startup) founders are phenomenal. They are hardened by life and those kinds of people are amazing. I have deep empathy for startup founders.”

— Tanmay Bhat, influencer and angel investor

