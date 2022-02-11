YouTube funnyman Ashish Chanchlani on his Bollywood debut plans and more

Popular comedian and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani has been serving laughs to his audiences for a long time now. With more than 42 million subscribers and followers across different platforms, the Hindi film industry popularly known as Bollywood is not at all oblivious to his success and reach.

“Films are my life. I can't I can't live without watching films. I would love to foray into films. I've been getting a lot of offers. I'm just waiting for the right moment and to get the right offer, I'm in for it,” says Ashish during a candid conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at the inaugural edition of Creator Inc. Conference.

Last year, in November 2021, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty visited his hometown Ulhasnagar, and the cinema hall owned by Chanchlani’s family. Prior to that he also worked in #VMateAsliHolibaaz, a short film produced by trending short video platform VMate for its Holi campaign starring the very popular Bhuvan Bam as well.

However, he does acknowledge the fact that acting is hard and to stand in the same frame as Bollywood biggies, he will have to “train and polish himself a lot”.

With his father running a cinema business, Ashish believes he got his leadership qualities from him while humility is what his mother has instilled in him since childhood.

“I treat my house helpers like my family. I am their daily dose of entertainment. What I entertain my audience with as much as I entertain my household. Your house helpers are closer to you after your family. You should respect them as you do lay your trust on them [sic]. Ye mere mein mom dad se aaya hai (I have inculcated this from my mom and dad),” he says.

Bollywood has always fascinated the YouTuber and he looks up to several personalities from the Hindi film industry.

“Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Rajkumar Rao– these are some people that I really look up to. Comic timing from Akshay and energy from Ranveer. The slapstick comics zone and loving your team– I've learned from Rohit Shetty. Humility– I still learn from Raj Bhaiya because of the way he switches into different roles. Also, Marvel has had the biggest impact on my life,” he adds.

From hand held screens to the big Bollywood screen, here’s hoping Ashish Chanchlani stays just as funny and authentic while continuing to entertain audiences across platforms.

