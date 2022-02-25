10 quotes by Dhirubhai Ambani to encourage entrepreneurs

Born to a school teacher in a Modh family, Dhirubhai Ambani's rags-to-riches story is a motivation for young and budding business entrepreneurs. Dhirubhai began his first business venture by selling chaat-pakoda to tourists at Mount Girnar in Gujarat. His courage and perspective, self-assurance, and capacity to discover opportunities are among the reasons for his prosperity.

Dhirubhai began his venture with an investment of Rs 15000 and turned it around to make a multibillion-dollar Reliance Group of Industries with interests in textiles, petrochemicals, energy, and telecommunications.

Dhirubhai began his first textile mill in the year 1977, and it was named Vimal, after the name of his nephew, Vimal Ambani. Vimal was a huge achievement, and Vimal Sarees became popular everywhere in India. Subsequently, Ambani launched as many as 100 Vimal Franchise stores, which was a record.

Some of his powerful and motivational thoughts and quotes that inspire entrepreneurs:

"A vision has to be within reach, not in the air. It has to be achievable."

"Keep your morale high, in spite of setbacks. In the end, you are bound to succeed."

"There is no difference between our methods and those of anybody but else – the only difference is that our motivation and dedication he is much greater."

"For those who dare to dream, there is a whole world to win."

"You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks. Better we keep biscuits and go."

"My advice to young entrepreneurs is not to accept defeat in the face of odds, and challenge negative forces with hope, self-confidence, and conviction."

"Often people think opportunity is a matter of luck. I believe opportunities are all around us. Some seize it. Others stand and let it pass by."

"Our dreams have to be bigger. Our ambitions higher. Our commitment deeper. And our efforts greater."

"Give the youth a proper environment. Motivate them. Extend them the support they need. Each one of them has infinite source of energy. They will deliver."

"Think big, think fast, think ahead. Ideas are no one’s monopoly."

"Don’t give up courage is my conviction."