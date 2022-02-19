Explainer: What is PancakeSwap?

On a decentralised crypto exchange (DEX), transactions are executed on blockchains such as Ethereum and BNB Chain (previously Binance Smart Chain). As blockchains are open source and public, DEX transactions are transparent.

While Dydx, SushiSwap, and Uniswap remain the most popular DEXs on Ethereum, PancakeSwap has emerged as the frontrunner on BNB Chain, regularly posting $500 million+ daily (24 hours) trading volumes.

Thanks to its massive liquidity, it has attracted a wide number of users who trade Binance Coin (BNB) and a wide range of BEP-20 tokens (a Binance token standard) on it.

Despite being launched by a group of anonymous developers in 2020, PancakeSwap has been audited by prominent blockchain security firms such as Certik and Slowmist. Read more.

The Interview

Niharika NM has been ruling the internet with hilarious and relatable videos. In this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory, Niharika talks about her journey as a creator and discusses the way forward.

Editor’s Pick: Turning Point

Omnichannel home interiors and renovation platform ﻿Livspace﻿ this month raised $180 million in a Series F fundraise and became the sixth unicorn of 2022.

The journey has been a long one since the Livspace founders in 2015 told YourStory: “We are inspired by one vision: to build a truly differentiated, technology-driven startup out of India.”

In this week’s Turning Point, we delve into why Founders Ramakant Sharma and Anuj Srivastava decided to organise and disrupt the home interiors and renovation segment. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

How The Loom Art is reviving traditional embroideries

Jaipur-based The Loom Art works with weaver clusters across India to create apparel that showcases traditional craft forms such as Kantha, Sujini, and Arashi Shibori. The slow fashion startup is readying to launch a jewellery line and open its first store this year. Read more.

2022 is projected to be the year of multiple startup IPOs, but healthtech unicorn ﻿Pharmeasy﻿ may have to restructure its initial public offering (IPO) plan with the change in market interest.

The transition of the digital ecosystem to the metaverse, where a person will feel immersed in a virtual world, will push data usage by 20 times across the globe by 2032 and telecom operators Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are suitably placed to benefit from the surge in India, a Credit Suisse report has said.

Elon Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro has written a letter to the court complaining that the “US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has gone beyond the pale" in their treatment of Tesla and its founder.

With the rise of Quick Commerce, a significant portion of online shoppers now rely on these apps to order all of their groceries rather than just essential or top-up items, revealed a survey conducted by community social media platform, ﻿LocalCircles﻿.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Razorpay co-founder Harshil Mathur

“D2C is becoming the future of commerce, especially in Tier I and II cities.”

— Harshil Mathur, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Razorpay

