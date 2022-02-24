Global software investor Insight Partners raises $20B for twelfth flagship fund

Global software investor, ﻿Insight Partners﻿, on Thursday announced the final closing of its twelfth flagship fund, along with a dedicated co-invest fund that will participate in certain investments alongside the flagship fund to invest in global high-growth technology, software, and Internet businesses.

Fund XII, which closed with total capital commitments in excess of $20 billion, marks the firm’s largest fundraise to date, according to a statement.

Collectively, Insight’s employees remain the largest investor in the fundraise, highlighting the firm’s commitment to the software ecosystem and confidence in its global investment strategy. The closing of this new fundraise brings Insight Partners’ regulatory assets under management to over $90 billion.

Insight’s flagship funds typically invest between $5 million and $500 million in a company, with the ability to invest from the earliest institutional check to IPO. In addition to capital, Insight delivers operational resources through Insight Onsite.

Fueled by data and the scale benefits of over 600 investments in firm history, Onsite’s portfolio support offerings include Predictive (an employee recruiting programme to facilitate speed and quality of hiring), Insight Ignite (a global 5000 thought leadership and access network), and on function-specific Centers of Excellence supporting each department within a typical software company.

“Throughout Insight’s commitment to the software sector over the last 25 years, we have seen enthusiasm of the markets come and go. However, today’s Fund XII announcement not only drives home Insight’s legacy as a leader, but also as a committed partner to the software industry’s best businesses and entrepreneurs. Since day one, Insight has focused on helping companies scale with support at pivotal moments in their growth journeys,” said Jeff Horing, Insight Partners’ Co-Founder and Managing Director.

“Fund XII marks a significant milestone for the firm, but more importantly, ensures we have the capital to help the world’s best software companies scale up and take off,” he added.

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO.