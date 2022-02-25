Indian millionaires splurge on Taj, Tanishq, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz: Report

The recently released Hurun Indian Luxury Consumer Survey 2021 offered insights on the brand preferences, consumption habits and lifestyle trends of Indian millionaires. The report surveyed 350 Indian millionaires (individuals with personal wealth of at least $1 million or Rs 7 crore).

Here are some of the key highlights from the report:

About 70 percent of the respondents prefer to send their children abroad for higher education. The most preferred education destination of millionaires in India includes the US (29 percent), the UK (19 percent), New Zealand (12 percent), and Germany (11 percent).

Collecting watches is the preferred hobby of most, with 63 percent of the respondents owning at least four watches. The preferred luxury watch brand of Indian millionaires is Rolex , followed by Cartier and Audemars Piguet .

Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher at Hurun India said on a release:

“India is home to one of the fastest-growing affluent households in the world and hence, the next decade presents a meaningful opportunity for luxury brands and service providers to enter and further strengthen presence in India. It is interesting to note that some of the most favoured brands of the survey respondents do not have a physical presence in India.”

