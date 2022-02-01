E-Cell IIT Bombay celebrates innovators, startups with the launch of E-Summit 22

With rising investor confidence in the startup ecosystem and newer channels of innovation, the year 2021 saw more and more individuals turn to entrepreneurship — a career path that is unconventional, undefined and more adventurous than traditional jobs. Such a shift in the system demands industry insiders to help new entrants navigate their way and make more informed decisions.

E-Cell, a non-profit organisation run by students of IIT Bombay, which aims to reimagine the Indian startup ecosystem, has now announced its annual Entrepreneurship Summit (E-Summit 22). In its seventeenth edition this year, the summit will be held from February 5, 2022 to February 6, 2022.

Each year, the summit conducts a wide variety of events, catering to audiences across the board including investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, corporates, enthusiasts and students.

This year, the speaker lineup includes esteemed personalities such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Paytm; Kunal Shah, Founder, CRED, Sam Pitroda, Chairman, The Pitroda Group LLC; Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-Founder and President, Venture Catalysts; Ranveer Allahbadia, social media entrepreneur, and Byju Raveendran, Co-Founder, Byju’s.

One of the events at the summit, The Ten Minute Million is an on spot funding event analogous to Shark Tank. In its 8th edition this year, the event features startups across the country and abroad. Participants undergo a rigorous screening process after which selected startups are given a chance to pitch for ten minutes in front of renowned investors from India and are given on spot funding.

From internship and job fair for students, Startup Expo for startups and R&D conclave for researchers and industrialists, E-Cell has got everything covered.

Apart from events, the E-Summit also has several competitions, including Money Heist, IPL Auction, Ace The Case, Get Set Pitch, Bid and Build and Boardroom.

E-Summit 22 has Westbridge Capital as the Title Sponsor; Meesho and Dukaan as the Associate Title Sponsor; SBI Mutual Funds as the Platinum Sponsor; Paytm, Wells Fargo, Mahindra and Mahindra, Home Capital, and Unacademy as the Gold Sponsor.

Check out the catalogue of events and competitions in E-Summit 22 at https://www.ecell.in/esummit22/ and register now to get the most out of this opportunity.