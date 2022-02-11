Inside India’s creator economy: The past, present, and the future

Good Morning,

For better or for worse, gone are the days of Coach Kabir Khan urf Shahrukh Khan's "sattar minute" (70 minutes), the "zindagi ke sab see khaas sattar minute". Fame is capricious today, and not just in the sense that it's ever-fleeting, but also because it's for such a small moment in time — 30 seconds to a minute on Instagram — that it's almost transient in the bigger scheme of things.

So, how do you create a lasting impression? How do you, for that small, evanescent moment in time, make an impression on a bored someone, doomscrolling at 2 am, big enough for them to do a doubletake and come back for more?

In a world filled with a billion video cameras and even more videos and photos, how do you stand out, command a loyal audience, and build a community?

And finally, how do you not only play the content creation game but also ace it?

That's the essence of what we, at YourStory, have tried to get at in our very first edition of Creators Inc event — a flagship conference that brings together the multiple facets of content creation, right from people that enable the creation of content, to people that finally create the content.

We're all set to flag off Day 1 of YourStory's Creators Inc event, slated for February 11 and 12, and we're raring to go! Catch action-packed conversations with Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Chanchlani, actor-singer Shruti Haasan, hunger saviour Ranveer Brar, and more, on day 1 of Creators Inc!

The Interview

Kopal Khanna's platform Tape A Tale showcases extraordinary stories of ordinary people by giving them a platform.

An author and content creator, Kopal talks about her journey, how she created a niche for herself, why people find the story her platform showcases relatable, and discusses future roadmaps.

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

Fi is a neobanking app created by ex-Google executives who were the brains behind Google Pay. Fi takes digital banking up a notch with its clean interface, but we wish it could offer more functionality. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Enabling financial inclusion from Sela Pass at 13,700 ft to Raichur

Financial services firm PayNearby, founded in 2016, enables more financial access in India. The startup has 850+ employees and has raised funding from Tibrewala family-owned billion-dollar conglomerate, the Roha Group. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Zomato﻿ posted a consolidated loss of Rs 63.2 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22. Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 1,112 crore — 82.5 percent higher than from a year ago when it posted Rs 609.4 crore.

Short video content platform ﻿Moj﻿, owned and operated by Mohalla Tech, and MX Media-backed ﻿MX TakaTak﻿ have announced a strategic merger. The combined entity will now be controlled by ﻿ShareChat﻿, the Indian language social media platform owned by Mohalla Tech.

Launched over a year ago, edtech decacorn BYJU'S Education for All (EFA) programme, a social initiative to provide free education courses to disadvantaged students, has already reached 3.4 million children, and aims to reach 10 million by 2025.

WE HUB, the incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship, announced a call for applications for its flagship year-long rural incubation programme to accelerate existing enterprises and strengthen the local supply chain.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that private cryptocurrencies are a threat to macroeconomic and financial stability, and undermine its ability to deal with challenges on the two fronts. The comments come days after the Union Budget put a 30 percent tax on gains made on virtual digital assets.

