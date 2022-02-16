‘Data is nothing without strategy’ – 20 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 20 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

The need for skilling has never been more urgent than in the current scenario with the talent crisis. Organisations need to transform their workforce to drive productivity, innovation and growth. - Guruprasad Srinivasan, Quess Corp

The CPO or Chief Product Officer role is quite new in the industry, and might not be present in many companies that are not technology-first, such as retail, but the head of product often steps into the VP role. - Rajesh Mukherjee, Asana

Businesses should also have a web protection mechanism, based on the risk detection that would work as an ultimate intelligent gathering mechanism for a hack attempt. - Venkatesh Sundar, Indusface

The issue is how quickly you can identify mistakes and work on them. You also manage the customer appropriately. Fast recovery is important. - Rajaganesh Sethupathi, Delhivery

Payment experiences in the product-customer journey have completely transformed the D2C space. - Gaurav Khatri, ﻿Noise

Losing a customer at the last step is any retailer’s biggest nightmare. - Gaurav Dadhich, Razorpay

Blending instant purchasing and entertainment, live streaming commerce is quickly becoming a part of mainstream ecommerce. - Sushant Puri, ANS Commerce

Many fintechs have also focused on providing financial education, which helps people manage their money and finances better – helping them reduce their debts and teaching them the importance of saving and investing. - Murali Vaidyanathan, Equitas Small Finance Bank

Through the platform approach, fintechs can keep adding value to the merchant experience, in turn leading to benefits for customers. - Mohit Gopal, PayU India

As businesses look at ways to improve efficiency, everyday processes between suppliers and customers need an overhaul too. - Amrish Rau, Pine Labs

The pandemic has indisputably proven the need for efficient, streamlined logistics and bolstered logistics infrastructure to allow industry players to ship goods sans delays or damage. - Saahil Goel, Shiprocket

The COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously impacted the global startup ecosystem. - Ram Shriram, Mahagram

Digital adoption has led to improvements in older adults’ quality of life, especially during the lockdown when large urban population masses needed to make a conscious shift to digital tools, even for the most common needs. - Deval Delivala, GetSetUp

The creator economy has seen a boom amid the ongoing pandemic. The global influencer marketing market size has doubled since 2019. - Vipul Agarwal, Unlu

A well-sequenced AI/ ML model will be imperative for establishing a healthy gaming culture, ensuring sustained user engagement while creating a safe, healthy online gaming space. - Tridib Mukherjee, Games24x7

The more a creator shares high-quality content and launches exercises to keep the members engaged, the higher the possibility of monetising content. - Vipul Agarwal, Unlu

Data forms the core of performance marketing and with the help of accurate and comprehensive data analysis, we can capitalize on the right opportunities. - Manu Gupta, ET Medialab

Data is more often than not tied to your applications, and moving applications and workloads to other clouds is tedious, expensive, and requires serious downtimes. - Yogesh Anyapanawar, Datamotive

Data is nothing without strategy. - Bernard Marr, 'Data Strategy'

