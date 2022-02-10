India already has 8 new unicorns in 2022

Good Morning,

It is just over 40 days into 2022 and the Indian startup ecosystem has already added eight new startups to the coveted unicorn club.

India’s newest unicorns include ﻿Fractal﻿ (advanced analytics), ﻿LEAD﻿ (edtech), ﻿Darwinbox﻿ (HRtech), ﻿DealShare﻿ (social commerce), ﻿Polygon﻿ (blockchain), ﻿Livspace﻿ (home interior and renovation), ﻿ElasticRun﻿ (B2B ecommerce), and the latest ﻿Xpressbees﻿ (logistics).

And, there is more to come. According to a PwC report, over 50 Indian startups have the potential to enter the unicorn club — startups valued at over $1 billion each — in 2022.

The year 2021 saw the emergence of 44 startup unicorns against a cumulative number of 33 unicorns from 2011 to 2020.

Given the record-breaking year of 2021, in terms of fund inflow and the emergence of unicorns from the Indian startup ecosystem, 2022 is expected to continue the momentum. Let’s have a look at the eight unicorns of 2022.

The Interview

Rameesh Kailasam, CEO, IndiaTech.org, describes to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma the five-point framework created by IndiaTech.org to regulate India's crypto industry while mitigating risks and fostering innovation.

Editor’s Pick: 100X Entrepreneur Podcast

In this week’s 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Gautam Baid, CFA and Founder of CFA Stellar Wealth Partners, speaks about how discipline helps ace wealth creation and why a relentless pursuit of passion is necessary to succeed. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

A marketplace for farming needs

Third time’s the charm, and so it was for Dr KS Bhatia, Founder and CEO of ﻿Pumpkart﻿, a modern retail chain of farming equipment.

Agritech startup Pumpkart started expanding in 2020 by opening franchises for farm equipment in rural areas. It has set up more than 75 stores in a year and aims to build 500+ stores across India by December 2022. Read more.

News & Updates

Third-party logistics provider ﻿Xpressbees ﻿has raised $300 million in a Series F funding round at a valuation of $1.2 billion. Entering the coveted unicorn club, Xpressbees will use the fresh capital to become a full-service logistics organisation.

﻿Nykaa﻿ reported a net profit of Rs 27.9 crore for Q3 of FY22, a decline of 59.5 percent from the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This was driven by a 155 percent increase in marketing expenses and a 72 percent jump in fulfilment expenses, year-on-year.

﻿Rollup ecommerce unicorn ﻿GlobalBees﻿ has acquired the fitness equipment and accessories brand, Reach. The company is GlobalBees’s second investment in the sports category.

Amazon﻿ India announced the launch of its second season of Global Selling Propel startup accelerator – an initiative designed to provide dedicated support to emerging Indian brands and startups to reach customers around the world.

“Every brand that cares is going sustainable.”

— Anjana Pasi, Founder, MiniKlub

