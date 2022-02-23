India welcomes 2022's 10th unicorn in less than 2 months

Hasura, a software developer whose solutions help companies turn any database into a GraphQL API (application programming interface), has become the latest Indian startup to enter the unicorn club in 2022.

On Tuesday, the Bengaluru and San Francisco-based startup said it has secured $100 million in a Series C funding round led by Greenoaks. Existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Vertex Ventures also participated in the round.

So what does Hasura do?

In simple terms, Hasura makes the life of an enterprise developer easy. The startup says its GraphQL Engine is designed to make web application development fast by eliminating bottlenecks to data access for frontend and full-stack developers.

Hasura – a portmanteau of Asura, the Sanskrit word for demon, and programming language Haskell – was founded in 2017 by Tanmai Gopal and Rajoshi Ghosh. Its customers include the likes of Airbus, Walmart, and Swiggy. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Teachmint

Available in 20 Indian and International languages, ﻿Teachmint﻿’s platform has seen rapid expansion to over 30 Southeast and West Asian countries, and reached 1 crore teachers and students. The firm has entered Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, among others. Here’s its growth story.

Startup Spotlight

An emotional and wellness buddy

Started in 2021, Gurugram-based ﻿Lissun﻿ is a chatbot app that provides an analysis of users’ mental health severity. The app also connects them with professionals and currently has 500 downloads on the Google Play Store.

The startup currently has about 10 mental health professionals working regularly with it, which makes it different from the marketplace model, where a list of professionals is listed on the website and it is up to users to connect with them. Read more.

Credit: YourStory Design

News & Updates

BharatPe Co-founder Ashneer Grover has filed an arbitration plea with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC), claiming that despite multiple representations and objections, ﻿ BharatPe ﻿ has kept the review assessment process against him opaque.

Bengaluru-based edtech unicorn ﻿ Vedantu ﻿ is eyeing to expand to the global market as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2023-24. CEO Vamsi Krishna said Vedantu will possibly expand to geographies in the Commonwealth regions, near Western Europe, and in South Asia.

﻿WhatsApp﻿ launched a 'Safety in India' resource hub on Tuesday. The resource hub will be highlighting safety measures and processes on WhatsApp, thus, helping its users stay "safe, smart and secure - online."

Bengaluru-based Meesho has so far helped four lakh sellers across the country digitise their businesses, it said on Tuesday. The internet ecommerce company has a larger goal to digitally enable 100 million small businesses.

For months now, Donald Trump and his inner circle have been talking up a new social media mobile application they were going to release, which would not censor users unlike the current market incumbents. Yesterday, that app finally launched to the American public on iOS only.

“A mentor must be someone who can inspire you, give you brutally honest feedback at times and lift your spirits at other times.”

— Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

