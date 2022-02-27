Inside nutraceutical and supplements brand BodyFirst

Mumbai-based nutraceutical and supplements brand BodyFirst offers a host of products such as plant protein, KSM66 Ashwagandha, vegan flaxseed oil, and more.

The brand began its journey in 2017 with an aim to make “India nutritionally responsible while providing authentic, genuine, clinically researched products to the Indians,” Founder Pranay Jain tells SMBStory.

Today, BodyFirst is present in 45 cities through offline and online channels.

The company says it's on a mission to be a complete health solutions brand. While it already has sizable penetration in categories such as immunity, health management, weight management, protein, cholesterol control with 55 SKUs (stock-keeping units), it plans to penetrate deeper into the skincare, children’s health categories.

“The aim is to reach more than 100 formulations by FY23,” Pranay says. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Ashvatha

At the age of 50, Archna Soni, along with her son Dr Ujjwal Soni, started Ashvatha, a brand that offers natural, herbal, and Ayurvedic products based on traditional recipes in a contemporary way.

The founders bootstrapped this company with Rs 5 lakh to set up Ashvatha’s ecommerce store and manufacturing unit. It started operations in April last year and closed around 30 lakh in revenue in December 2021. This year the company is hoping to clock Rs 80 lakh in revenue. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

D2C footwear brand that helps artisans

Mumbai-based Desi Hangover not only makes environment-friendly footwear but also improves the living standards of artisans engaged in this trade.

Founded by Hitesh Kenjale, Lakshya Arora, and Abha Agarwal in 2014, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) footwear brand has gone through the full circle of running a profitable operation, taking a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and emerged stronger with more ambitious plans ahead. Read more.

Nurturing innovation via robotics

Delhi-NCR-based edtech startup STEMROBO aims to help students to learn, program, and experiment in the field of STEM-Robotics. It has tied up with 1,500 schools across India for in-class education and also offers one-on-one coding sessions. Read more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Arjeeta, Founder, eKSlate

There’s no failing as an entrepreneur; only learning. Believe in yourself and your idea, and deliver your best every day; the rest will fall in place.

