IT Giant Accenture announces launch of Women Founders Program to support women-led B2B tech startups

Global IT-giant Accenture has announced the launch of Women Founders Program in order to help women tech entrepreneurs grow and advance their businesses. Through this program, it is looking to build an ecosystem that can be leveraged by women entrepreneurs to get access to funding, global & Indian clientele, mentoring, learning & networking

The program is open for women-led early-stage B2B tech startups working with advanced technologies such as AI, Cloud, IoT, extended reality, Big Data and Analytics, intelligent automation, cybersecurity, Web 3.0, Metaverse among others.

“I believe more women should step forward to break barriers toward entrepreneurship in tech. Companies should commit to helping them find their feet, as there's never been a greater need for tech innovation as we look to rebuild a post-pandemic world," said Avnish Sabharwal, Managing Director – Accenture Open Innovation, India.

What’s in store for you

According to Accenture, the initiative is aimed at funding women entrepreneurs and connecting them with industry leaders who can help them navigate industry trends, refine their value proposition and provide guidance to build their client pitches.

As a part of this program, women entrepreneurs will get an equity-free grant of $60K, and also get access to clients & mentorship from senior Accenture and ecosystem leaders.

“By providing the fund as an equity free grant, we are enabling women

founders to address their most pressing problems without worrying about giving up a stake in their company at an early stage itself,” the company said in a statement.

Women founders or co-founders with equal or majority shareholding in deeptech startups with operations in India, and that offer validated solutions, can apply for this programme.

How to go about it?

Entrepreneurs can apply online for the program using a microsite. Once shortlisted after two or three rounds, the startups will be given a chance to pitch before an esteemed jury. The grand finale to announce the winners will be conducted on April 20, 2022

According to IMF data, India can be 27 percent richer if there was a more gender-balanced workforce. With the pandemic hitting the GDP and economy, now is the time for the country to move beyond biases, and work together to place itself as a leader.

If you are a woman tech entrepreneur who is breaking the glass ceiling every day to succeed, then this program is for you. The applications for the Women Founders Program will be open from February 9 to March 6, 2022. Click here for more.