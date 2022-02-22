How Jabra is building state-of-the-art tech tools for the future of work

The COVID-19 pandemic forever changed the way we work. From adapting to remote work to some people now moving back to offices, one thing is certain that the hybrid work culture is here to stay. Not to forget, tech solutions played a very important role in enabling a seamless transition for the workforce.

In a fireside conversation with Madanmohan Rao of YourStory, Peter Jayaseelan, VP and Managing Director (South Asia), Jabra shared his views on how business can leverage the best of tech to execute a sustainable remote working strategy.

Jabra is a global brand with expertise in consumer, professional, audio and video technology. The brand has a special range of products to enhance the hybrid and work-from-home experience. In the session, Peter also talks about the Jabra story and how the brand is ensuring state-of-the-art products for businesses to implement a successful hybrid work culture. Here are a few key takeaways.

The Jabra story

Jabra is essentially a pioneer in audio and video technology, “Our purpose statement is to make life sound better and now with the introduction of video tech, it is to make life sound and be seen better. With this mantra in place, we design products and solutions that care of both professional and personal needs.” said Peter.

“Recently we did a Jabra user survey and realised the way people look at work has changed. In the present era, work does not indicate a physical location, it is the work you do irrespective of your location,” he added.

Jabra conducted various polls and surveys and figured out that hybrid is indeed the future of work. Based on these inputs, the brand worked on different use cases as mentioned below:

1. Office headsets: Both wired and wireless headsets with active and passive noise cancellation

2. Collaboration solutions: Video conferencing products

3. Consumer solutions: Products for personal use

4. Transportation and logistical solutions: Headsets catering to people out in the field in a high noise setting

Engineer for purpose

Jabra has always been at the top of its game when it comes to building state-of-the-art headsets. “If any organisation fails to identify the customer pain points or if they do not keep in line with the new technology and work trends, it will get dated and will not be able to compete in the market. Thus, at Jabra, we engineer products which are fit for purpose,” said Peter.

“We have also built a video solution which has three high-resolution 4k cameras with unique software that uses three cameras to provide a panoramic view of each corner of the room. This is typically designed for huddle rooms in offices to connect virtually with the rest of the employees,” he added.

Quality solutions for the future of work

“We are a Danish company and provide quality solutions that are fit for purpose. We ensure that our products offer ease of use, comfort of use, durability, mobility, compatibility, and manageability. The tech that we have put together takes care of these typical customer needs,” shared Peter.

“When organisations moved from offices to a complete work-from-home setting, they reacted without changing the processes much. Now, when we are in the hybrid mode it is time for organisations to cut out the irrelevant processes or build new systems,” he noted.