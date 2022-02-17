[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at AI-powered lock screen platform Glance

Earlier this week, Glance announced it has agreed to raise $200 million from ﻿Jio Platforms ﻿in its Series D round of funding. The transaction is reportedly subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia. Glance has also entered into a business partnership arrangement with Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, for its ‘lock screen platform’ to be integrated into the JioPhone Next smartphones.

According to InMobi founder and CEO Naveen Tewari:

“Reliance is now disrupting the smartphone market with the launch of its JioPhone Next smartphones. Jio’s investment in Glance and Glance’s presence on the lock screen of JioPhone Next smartphones will lead to a paradigm shift in how its users experience the internet.”

Glance aims to create the world’s largest live content and commerce ecosystem on the lock screen and will use the funds raised to expand globally. In addition to Jio Platforms, Glance is also backed by Google and Silicon Valley-based venture fund Mithril Capital.

If you'd like to be a part of Glance's growth story, these job openings may be for you:

Manager/Senior Manager - Content Programming (Roposo)

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 7-10 years

In this role, the individual will create content briefs for certain strategies for Roposo, utilise research and data to execute these strategies, bring creativity for streaming live content and boosting user engagement as well as sales, collaborate closely with internal teams – product, tech, community, marketing, etc, as well as identify, onboard, and work closely with creative agencies to scale content programming, and more.

For more information, click here.

Software Development Engineer II - UI

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3-5 years

As the SDE II - UI, the selected candidate will own the front-end development for one or more of the company's products and collaborate with visual/interaction designers, other engineers, and product managers to launch new products, iterate on existing features, and build a world-class user experience, implement cutting-edge technologies, write state-of-the-art code, etc.

For more information, click here.

Director - B2B Marketing

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8-10 years

As a Director for B2B marketing, the individual will promote Glance and build narratives around why brands should spend money on it, as well as own market intelligence, be the expert on B2B buyers, understand the competitive landscape - become an expert on competition and how they are positioned, collaborate with product management to develop product positioning and messaging that resonate with target buyer personas, and more.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

For more information, click here.

Recruitment Coordinator - Glance

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

This role involves scheduling interviews, working directly with candidates and hiring managers, in some cases arranging travel for visiting candidates, updating candidate records and job postings in recruiting systems and confirming new hires, providing follow-up correspondence to candidates on recruiting status via phone and email, and more.

For more information, click here.

Art Director - Glance

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-6 years

As the art director at Glance, the selected candidate will collaborate with the creative lab team and key stakeholders from different business teams to ideate, execute campaigns, as well as collaborate with cross functional teams, leadership, and brand owners to define creative direction for our product, become the custodian of brand guidelines and strengthen design language for all key brand communication assets across channels, etc.

For more information, click here.