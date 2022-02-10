[Jobs Roundup] These roles may help you land a role at Web3 solutions startup Polygon

Earlier this week, Ethereum scaling project ﻿Polygon﻿ (previously Matic Network) announced it had raised $450 million in its first major VC financing round led by Sequoia Capital India, with participation from Tiger Global, SoftBank, Galaxy Digital, Republic Capital, Makers Fund, Alameda Research, Alan Howard, Alexis Ohanian, Steadview Capital, Elevation Capital, Animoca Brands, Spartan Fund, Dragonfly Capital, Variant Fund, and Kevin O’Leary.

The funds will be raised through a private sale of Polygon’s native MATIC token. The Web3 startup's market cap was $14.4 billion at the time of publishing.

In a statement, Polygon claimed the fundraise will allow the team to consolidate its lead in the race to scale Ethereum, obviating the need for alternative blockchains and paving the way for mass adoption of Web3 applications.

Polygon is building a suite of Web3 scaling solutions, similar to Amazon Web Services (AWS) offerings for Web2 developer, i.e a tool for several possible use cases. The team is also investing in cutting-edge zero-knowledge (ZK) technology heralded as the key to onboarding the next billion users to Ethereum.

The fundraise comes on the back of Polygon emerging as the playground for decentralised metaverse-building activities. The firm's solutions have become the go-to protocols and frameworks for building and connecting Ethereum-compatible blockchain networks.

Polygon's growing suite of products and scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption, with over 7,000 decentralised applications hosted on them.

If you'd like be a part of Polygon's growth journey, these openings may be for you:

Validator Engagement

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the candidate will clean up and expand official validator documentation, create narrative-driven tutorials/educational walk-through content, monitor/support Discord and other social media platforms (Twitter, Reddit, etc) for validator and infrastructure-specific questions, identify pain points for validators, and alleviate them through better content and community knowledge-building, and more.

For more information, click here.

Programme Manager

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 3+ years

As a programme manager, the individual will help build out the enterprise business portfolio for Polygon, find new accounts/engagements where the firm can position Polygon Solutions, help enterprise companies build blockchain use cases/POC's, and also work alongside technical teams to help with partner onboarding, manage strategic accounts/stakeholders, etc.

For more information, click here.

Ecosystem Analyst

Location: India (remote)

Experience required: 0-4 years

In this position, the individual will take the lead to help Polygon identify opportunities for onboarding web2 giants to web3 through performing market intelligence, research on the latest trends, and performing competitive analysis, conduct secondary research and screening on potential opportunities and understand current and upcoming web3 trends, analysing business models and strategy, and more.

For more information, click here.

HR Operations Manager

Location: Mumbai/India (remote)

Experience required: 4-5 years

As the HR Operations Manager, the candidate will oversee onboarding of new employees and updating HRIS, records and reports with accurate employee data, managing and driving the monthly new hire orientation for the new employees, supporting the finance team in processing the monthly employee payroll for all the employees, processing changes in terms of payroll or any related data, etc.

For more information, click here.

Head of Finance

Location: Mumbai/India (remote)

Experience required: 3+ years in financial senior management role

The Head of Finance at Polygon is expected to work as a high performing individual with extensive experience in handling finance functions and delivering, finance strategy, providing continuous improvement in financial plans, systems, procedures and practices, taking responsibility for finance management of parent and subsidiaries companies, and more.

For more information, click here.

