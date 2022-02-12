[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at third-party logistics unicorn Xpressbees
Earlier this week, third-party logistics provider turned unicorn when it raised $300 million in a Series F funding round at a valuation of $1.2 billion. The round was led by private equity funds Blackstone Growth, TPG Growth, and ChrysCapital. Existing investors, Investcorp, and Norwest Venture Partners also participated in the latest round.
With this round, the total amount of capital raised by Xpressbees exceeds $500 million. The startup says it has developed a seamless last mile management system, and has experienced a near 100 percent growth in revenue on a year-to-year basis.
Xpressbees is planning to use the fresh capital to become a full-service logistics organisation, support the business in its next phase of growth, for product development, and to hire talent.
If you'd like to be part of Xpressbees' growth story, these job openings may be for you:
Deputy Manager - Store Model Operations
Location: Bengaluru
Experience required: 4-7 years
In this vendor management role, the individual will be managing partners who are sourcing manpower (both fixed and variable pay), creating new vendor pool (PAN India/local) for manpower sourcing, managing stakeholders across operations, finance, L&D, driving change by developing business proposals and driving implementation of recommendations through effective written and oral communication, and more.
For more information, click here.
Senior Software Engineer
Location: Bengaluru
Experience required: N/A
For this role, Xpressbees is looking for engineers to build highly scalable, reliable, and performant cloud-
based platforms to drive the logistics business, make an impact in terms of helping build new products, features, and services from scratch while managing ambiguity and the fast pace of the company, etc.
For more information, click here.
Senior Product Manager
Location: Pune
Experience required: 7-10 years
As a Senior Product Manager, the selected candidate will develop and own product strategy and roadmaps, drive the product development from concept to launch, keep a product back-log and manage prioritisation of features working closely with engineering teams, partner with end user teams to capture the needs and requirements through market research, and more.
For more information, click here.
Lead: Process Excellence
Location: Pune
Experience required: 3-5 years
In this role, the individual will conceptualise, design, and institutionalise new process design to meet new business requirements, evaluate current process capabilities to identify gaps/improvement areas to enhance business metrics, develop end-to-end process documents to standardise operations, drive projects to optimise for cost and improve efficiency, etc.
For more information, click here.
Senior Manager - Analytics
Location: Pune
Experience required: N/A
As a senior manager for analytics, the selected candidate will develop strategies for effective data analysis and reporting, define company-wide metrics and relevant data sources, select, configure and implement analytics solutions, lead and develop a team of data analysts, oversee all analytics operations to correct discrepancies and ensure quality, extract reports from multiple sources, and more.
For more information, click here.