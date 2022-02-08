‘Every brand that cares is going sustainable’– 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 35 gems and insights from the week of January 31 – February 6 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.
Entrepreneurship is an embodiment of courage, perseverance, risk-taking, leadership, passion, hardship, and failure before attaining the elusive milestone of success. - Cynthia S Srinivas, HPE
Founder time is the most precious commodity in our world, and we want to be very respectful of that so we can provide teams with as much forward momentum as possible. - Nilesh Balakrishnan, WaterBridge Ventures
Even if you are not investing, there’s no need to be harsh. The person hearing those words will never forget what you said. - Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth
Stop labelling and judging, have a more accepting support system for women. - Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals
Once people build a familiarity with investments, they build a habit to invest more. - Nishchay AG, Jar
When you think about growing people, it's not about how you get them promoted, it's about helping them discover their strengths and investing in their growth, and that'll help them succeed in any company. - Sonia Parandekar, Atlassian
To develop a smaller bike with sophisticated engineering is much more difficult than the regular ones. - Jithu Sukumaran Nair, VAAN Electric Moto
The research done in academics is often path breaking but very difficult to translate into commercial research, and monetise. - Maharukh T Rustomjee, Amaterasu Life Sciences
There’s a lot to be done to help students find their true passion and make the right career choices. - Neeraj Agarwal, Insciple
In today’s world, kids can be anything. They don’t need to be just doctors and engineers. - Saurabh Saxena, Uable
Caricatures represent a particularly difficult and creative type of cartoons. - VG Narendra, Indian Institute of Cartoonists
Mistakes help us see things differently. However, we have to see mistakes differently first. - Prashant Desai, 'The Biography of a Failed Venture'
Never fall in love with your prototype. - Michael Lewrick, Patrick Link and Larry Leifer, 'The Design Thinking Playbook'
You want to separate out failure due to being bold and taking something that’s inherently risky versus failure due to just poor execution. - Srinivas Narayanan, ex-Facebook
GTM playbooks can be very effectively used to narrow down the choices and help choose the best option. - Abhishek Goyal, Tracxn
Retention is no more an option. It is the only way to preserve potential users and climb the revenue ladder. - Avlesh Singh, WebEngage
The predictability of a subscription business model is extremely attractive. - Tejeshwi Sharma, Sequoia India
Identify the user, what a day in their life looks like, and the challenges they face. If you get this inaccurate, it could cost you more years to reach the final destination. - Manish Jethani, Hevo Data
Every brand that cares is going sustainable. - Anjana Pasi, MiniKlub
