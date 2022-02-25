From 2 stores to Rs 100 Cr: KAZO’s journey

Good Morning,

According to McKinsey & Co, India's apparel market will be worth $59.3 billion in 2022, making it the sixth-largest in the world. With the rise of urbanisation and modernisation, the demand for high fashion is greater than ever before.

But Delhi-based high-street international fashion wear brand KAZO has been fulfilling this demand for the last 15 years. Known for its rich western designs, the Made in India brand was founded by Deepak Aggarwal in 2007 after he realised that there was a wide gap in the western clothing market in India.

"My inspiration behind the brand came into being with the aim to amalgamate international fashion and trends with a dressy fashion quotient and thus create an iconic style for the modern Indian woman today," the Founder, CEO, and Managing Director of KAZO tells SMBStory.

Today, KAZO's outlets are unmissable in metropolitan shopping areas such as South Extention II in Delhi and Santacruz West in Mumbai. The brand has grown from two outlets to 170 points of sale across 70 cities in India, clocking a turnover of Rs 100 crore.

Click here to read the story.

Editor’s Pick: Why Dia Mirza invested in a toy startup

When Meeta Sharma Gupta was looking for sustainable toys and products that did not use plastic or electronic parts, she couldn't find anything available in the market. So, she launched ﻿Shumee﻿ in 2016 to help children learn better.

Intrigued by the startup employing local artisans to make sustainable toys, actress and philanthropist Dia Mirza joined in as an investor to help the startup enable children's cognitive development. Read more.

Dia Mirza endorse and invest in shumee

Startup Spotlight

Integrating physical, digital IDs for better protection

Founded in 2018 by Mohit Garg, Madhu Madhusudhanan, and Shankar Agarwal, Oloid offers a plug-and-play, software-based physical access technology.

Oloid, which stands for ‘online link offline identity’, aims to replace traditional technologies such as pin-pads, badges, and fingerprint readers with a single sign-on for all physical access and authentication needs in a workplace. Read more.

News & Updates

Early-stage India-focused VC fund, ﻿Prime Venture Partners﻿, on Thursday announced the final close of its fourth fund (Fund IV) at $120 million (about Rs 900 crore).

Global software investor ﻿Insight Partners﻿ has announced the final closing of its twelfth flagship fund with $20 billion in capital commitment, along with a dedicated co-invest fund.

San Francisco and Chennai-based subscription management unicorn ﻿Chargebee ﻿has acquired collections management platform numberz, and launched a new solution, Chargebee Receivables.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

At Investcorp's Global Conversations, Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar spoke about why women founders find it difficult to raise capital, the early days of Nykaa, her hiring mantra for the platform, and more.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Falguni Nayar, Founder, Nykaa

“If people don't give up on women that are wanting to prioritise little bit on their home, I think you can win a lifelong commitment from women as an investor or an employer.”

— Falguni Nayar, Nykaa

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!