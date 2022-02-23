Who is Madhuri Jain Grover?
Madhuri Jain Grover is the wife of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, and is making waves with a series of tweets alleging inappropriate behaviour from senior members at the startup.
Madhuri Jain Grover is in the news for reportedly being terminated from her role at, and has responded with a series of tweets about the leaders and board of the fintech startup.
Why it matters? Jain's tweets allege a culture of sexism and misogyny at the highest level of the company, and even goes as far as accusing the board of a "witch hunt", and outside consultants of leaks, in their investigation of BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover.
- Jain is the wife of the embattled Ashneer Grover, who has been pushing back recently against the company's investigation of him.
- Jain's brother, Shwetank Jain, is also an angel investor in BharatPe.
- In her role as Head of Controls, Jain was involved in managing the finances of the fintech unicorn valued at $2.8 billion since her appointment in October 2018
- Jain recently threatened to sue outside consultants Alvarez & Marsal of leaking information during their investigation of her husband
- Jain's tweets about BharatPe chairman Suhail Sameer, and co-founders Shashvat Nakrani and Bhavik Koladiya accuse them of treating women like objects and conducting "drunken orgies."
- Her public allegations came about soon after multiple media outlets reported that she had been relieved of her duties at BharatPe.
Edited by Megha Reddy
