Meet the three winners of AWS ISV Innovation Cup 2021

The top three winners of the AWS ISV Innovation Cup were announced at the Amazon AI Conclave in December 2021. After a thorough review and an extensive selection process, winners were selected by an eminent panel of jury members.

The AWS ISV Innovation cup aims to empower independent software vendors (ISVs) and encourage them to build innovative solutions that can meet everyday consumer needs. The challenge requires participating ISVs to define real-world customer requirements, identify a product improvement area in their current offerings, and propose an innovative solution that also leverages AWS Machine Learning (ML) services.

The process

As part of the event, participating ISVs identified the problem statement, defined solution ideas, and submitted their solution architectures along with go-to-market business ideas. The solution ideas were reviewed by AWS and the top six ideas were then chosen as finalists to proceed to the jury evaluation stage.

The finalists pitched their ideas to a jury of industry experts through a virtual meeting. The jury comprising – Ajeya Motaganahalli, Chief Technology Officer, Honeywell SPS India; Avnish Sabharwal, Managing Director, Accenture Ventures & Open Innovation; Pravin Sridhar, Head - ISV Segment - India, AWS; Phon Hansana, Head, Specialist Solutions Architect, AWS; and Roopan Aulak, MD, Pi Ventures – then identified the top three winners of the AWS ISV Innovation Cup based on the parameters of innovation and customer impact, proposed solution architecture, go-to-marketing (GTM) business ideas, and solution idea prototype.

Mindtickle emerged as the second runner up. Founded in 2011 by Deepak Diwakar, Krishna Depura, Mohit Garg, and Nishant Mungali, Mindtickle offers a sales readiness solution for closing the knowledge and skill gaps found in customer-facing teams. Sales teams across a wide range of industries use Mindtickle's award-winning platform to train, coach, and align their sales teams to make reps and their managers more effective.

The first runner up title was awarded to IBS Software.Founded by Valayil Mathews, IBS Software is a leading global provider of new generation IT solutions to the global travel, transportation, and logistics industry. IBS Software provides comprehensive, end-to-end new-generation IT systems to the global aviation industry across all process areas – airline passenger services, cargo operations, flight and crew operations, airport operations, and aircraft maintenance engineering.

And finally, Impelsys took home the winner’s trophy. Founded in 2000 by Sameer Shariff, Impelsys is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for content publishers, learning providers and enterprises – managing content and learning delivery on its flagship platform – iPublishCentral Suite.

What’s in store for the winners?

The winners of the ISV Innovation Cup will be mentored by AWS to build their ideas into minimum viable products that can be taken to market. They will receive support from AWS in turning the idea into a reality through technical mentoring, architecture reviews, and joint (GTM) campaigns, among other benefits.