Plant-based meat brand Blue Tribe secures funding from Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma

Homegrown plant-based meat brand ﻿Blue Tribe Foods﻿ has on boarded actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli as investors and brand ambassadors.

Vocal advocates of plant-based meat products and hard-core animal lovers, Anushka and Virat are putting their money where their heart is, the company said in a press release.

Founded in 2019 by Nikki Arora Singh and Sandeep Singh, Blue Tribe provides plant-based meat products, which allow consumers the indulgence of meat without having to sacrifice on taste.

“Our products aim at non-vegetarian eaters who want to switch to healthier, environment-friendly products without compromising the taste of their favourite dishes. Our food experts and scientists have been successful in identifying what gives meat its unique taste and texture, and so our products will taste, look, feel and cook exactly like meat,” said Sandeep.

Their products are essentially made with pea, soybean, lentils, grains, and other vegetarian ingredients that mechanically extract proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients.

“Virat and I have always been animal lovers. It's been years since we decided to adopt a meat-free lifestyle. The collaboration with Blue Tribe is a step to tell people how they can be more conscious and leave less impact on the planet by switching to a plant-based diet,” said Anushka in the official release.

It has garnered massive positive reviews and netizens' encouragement for its incredible plant-based meat variety and promoting-a-greener-future campaigns, the company claimed.

“I believe, if we can have a lower dependence on meat, without short changing our taste buds, there is potential for a planet-changing impact. This is where Blue Tribe is proving to be a game changer, striking a perfect balance between food that's really tasty and good for the planet,” said Virat.

The company did not disclose the funding amount raised from the celebrity couple.

