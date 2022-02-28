Why a product design company is venturing into early-stage investing

Good Morning,

﻿Lights Out Studio﻿ is a product design company that has worked with the likes of Ayurveda brand ﻿Kapiva﻿ and fitness and wellness app ﻿Cure.fit﻿. But, it now has a new ambition.

The Mumbai-based company announced the launch of Lights Out Ventures, its investment arm that will invest in early-stage direct-to-consumer (D2C) companies as well as consumer brands.

Saksham Mendiratta, Co-founder at Lights Out Studio, tells YourStory that the investment arm plans to deploy close to Rs 3 crore by the end of 2022 from accrued revenues of the product design arm. Lights Out Ventures plans to invest in 10-15 companies by the end of 2022 with cheque sizes between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh.

“It is not an accelerator programme or a syndicate and we work as angel investors. We bring with us a network of partnerships, which could benefit D2C brands, such as connecting them with other venture capital funds for their follow-on rounds or distribution network and retail,” he says.

It has already invested in two D2C brands — Mumbai-based nutraceuticals brand Super Human Wellness and Jaipur-based healthy snacks brand Eat Better.

Editor’s Pick: Baazi Games

The pandemic was an advantageous period for gaming startups as people had limited access to offline recreational activities. ﻿﻿Baazi Games﻿﻿, a pioneer in India’s real-money gaming (RMG) industry, saw its users grow from just 5.5 million in 2020 to 11.5 million in February 2022, more than a 2X growth.

Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Baazi Games, reveals the reason behind the rapid growth, how the company utilised the pandemic-induced lockdowns, and its future plans. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Premium drinking water for all

In college, Cody Sooden thought of the idea that capturing water from the atmosphere could revolutionise drinking water access in residential complexes and businesses globally.

Along with Michael Di Giovanna, he founded ﻿Kara Water﻿ that provides clean drinking water solutions to address the growing demand for premium water enriched with minerals free from harmful contaminants usually found in tap water. Read more.

For the love of tea

A self-proclaimed tea guzzler, Vaibhav Jajoo wanted to do something around his love for tea and he decided to start ﻿Brewed Leaf﻿ in August 2020.

The Siliguri-based firm works with over 250 tea vendors across India, including Darjeeling and Assam, and sells its products through its website as well as ecommerce marketplaces. Read more.

“Our entire belief till probably five years ago was that we needed the government to solve our problems. Now, entrepreneurs are India’s future.”

— Rajesh Jain, Netcore Cloud

