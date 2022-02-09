‘If you ride technology, you can ride the future’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world. Share these 25 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

New-age technologies, keeping data and digital at heart of it, will allow the tech enablers to transform multiple industries. - Sahil Chopra, iCubesWire

The world is moving faster with every passing day, and every creator and user is busy trying to keep pace. - Archana Dhankar, Fashion for Royals

Clearly, social media users have a love/hate relationship with it. - Hardik Patil, Un1Feed

CMOs must foster a thriving data culture to generate actionable, in-depth insights from large volumes of data from various unstructured and structured data sources. - Runki Goswami, Xebia

With consumer digital-first brands what matters is the ratio of cost of customer acquisition to the lifetime value of the customer. It determines how sustainably a brand can acquire customers. - Ananth Narayanan, Mensa Brands

Digital commerce can now be driven by humanisation and not just digitisation. Selfie-videos shot on mobiles can be turned into humanised bots that meet and greet. - Shubham Chauhan, Hyperstate

Riding on the power of enhanced storytelling and precision targeting, digital ad campaigns are reaching millions of audiences. - Amitt Sharma, VDO.AI

Achieving financial wellbeing through easy and repetitive digital savings can mean smoothening of household cash flow for hundreds of millions of millennial customers. - Rahul Chandra, Arkam Ventures

HR-tech is helping not just in automating repetitive tasks but also in providing sharp insights to enable decision making and providing personalised services based on the employee life cycle. - Vibhash Naik, HDFC Life

Adopting AI-enabled tools to automate tasks has become the order of the day. - Kaushal Thakkar, INFIDIGIT

Transactional led SaaS ensures that you focus on scaling the value delivered, not optimising optics by scaling usage. - Sumit Khandelwal, ﻿Xoxoday

Just like how specific MBA programmes were designed to make industry knowledge accessible to build future talent, its equally important to democratize knowledge around building SaaS & Consumer Tech companies for future founders. - Anand Daniel, Accel

What is required from edtech companies is innovation and real intent and not some maddening rush for numbers solely for valuation – which would come anyway if you had a great product. - Pawas Tyagi, Edustroke

For healthcare systems to create sustainable healthcare solutions for population health, it is important to consider three major aspects — quality of care, affordability, and accessibility. - Sunil Raheja, IKS Health

Wearables are a gateway to preventive healthcare. - Vishal Gondal, GOQii Smart Healthcare

The most important metric in this [cloud kitchen aggegator] business is orders per kitchen, much like revenue per square foot and the number of footfalls in malls. - Ankit Nagori, ﻿Curefoods

Artificial Intelligence, geospatial systems and drones, semiconductor and its ecosystem, space economy, genomics and pharmaceuticals, green energy, and clean mobility systems have immense potential to assist sustainable development at scale and modernise the country. Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister, India

We also need a central software for drone technology, similar to what NPCI did for the UPI moment in payments technology. - Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy, ﻿Skylark Drones

India is now becoming a global talent hub for the gaming industry. - Manish Agarwal, Nazara Technologies

Getting government contracts for tech start-ups is still very complicated and should be made easier. - Arjun Gupta, Courseplay

Regtechs create tools and services that can help in the automation of compliance tasks, thus, reducing friction, lowering the risk of fraud while at the same time perfect authentication and identity management. - Rohit Arora, Biz2Credit

Low battery problems are not just restricted to or associated with a single territory. It is a common problem across the globe. - Sahil Gupta, ﻿A3Charge

In autonomous driving, safety is the primary concern. - Sanjeev Sharma, ﻿Swaayatt Robots

If you ride technology, you can ride the future. - Corinne Vigreux, TomTom

