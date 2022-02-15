‘If you won’t change, the consumer will change you’– 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of February 7-13 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

To achieve its dreams of becoming a unicorn, a startup must build a team of optimalists. - Kunal Malik, PlanetSpark

When you are bothered about success too much, that is when you lose your curiosity. - Parag Naik, Saankhya Labs

Founders who have had their share of hard knocks through launching their business will rarely fumble when asked questions. They will always be on top of their numbers on market size and competition. - Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals

Innovation corresponds with competitiveness and value creation. - Diwakar Chittora, Intellipaat

In those early years you should only be solving for working capital and getting your PMF right. And when that is there, your product will automatically start flying. - Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics

Access to capital and fundraising is one of the important aspects of growth for any business. - Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage

Managing your finances can be tough, but attempting to do so without having the right mindset is even tougher. - Mandar Marathe, Koppr

Compounding will bestow its magic and benefits upon you only after a very long time, after testing your patience and conviction to the fullest. - Gautam Baid, Stellar Wealth Partners

No product, or no brand is built in a day's time. - Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Trell

Impact and success are the byproducts of doing work you love, and with people you love. - Erad Fridman, Fluxon

When we start allowing trading in categories such as cricket, politics and entertainment, not only do we make trading more relatable, but we also help improve their financial literacy. In the process, they also start experiencing the excitement of trading. - Samay Jain, Better Opinions

Today’s offices are no longer a set of cabins and cubicles with piles of paper files adorning every corner; instead, they are meant to be spaces that exude culture, comfort and a sense of belonging. - Vikash Anand, Flipspaces

GCC, SE Asia, and Australia present great opportunities for the home renovations and interiors industry. - Anuj Srivastava, Livspace

Waste is a global pandemic with absolutely no solution in sight. - Vishnu Vardhaan, Cercle X

By drawing cartoons you can express your ideas and thoughts in a way that is understood by many people – fortunately around the world. So it's a way to learn that we are all connected. - Klaus Pitter, 'Witty World'

Gender-neutral parenting is not the absence of individuality but a celebration of it. - Sukanya Shah, 'Shiny and Her Wardrobe of Virtues'

Customer expectations with regards to deliveries are on a different level today. - Dhruv Agrawal, Shipsy

Never fail the consumer. Modern consumer brands operate like software companies. They understand that a product is a work in progress and never complete. It must be refined and improved based on feedback and competition. - Aanan Khurma, Wellversed

The question remains, how you can give a good customer experience without compromising on cost and growth. - Rajaganesh Sethupathi, ﻿Delhivery

Today's consumer is spoilt for choice, driving loyalty is harder and retaining customers through superior service has become tedious. And so, delivering hyper-personalisation has become the need of the hour. - Harminder Singh Ari, ﻿WebEngage

Sometimes what the users tell you when they're talking to you one on one is very different from what they actually end up spending their money on. - Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics

If you won’t change, the consumer will change you. - Aman Gupta, boAT

