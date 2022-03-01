‘Leaders are themselves brands’ – 30 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). Share these 30 gems and insights from the week of February 21-27 with your colleagues and network ks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

Growth compounds with the right people and right partners. - Sumit Khandelwal, Xoxoday

There is a direct correlation between how people communicate versus different business outcomes. - Ashish Jha, Vani.coach

If your product doesn’t do something that you are claiming in an advertisement or communication, don’t talk about it. - Karan Shroff, Unacademy

Diversity and inclusion pave the way for innovation, and innovation enables us to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers and employees. - Mohith Mohan, Lowe’s India

Diverse teams lead to stronger strategic muscle. - Priya Athreyee, Accenture

Women have always have had astute business and leadership sense. They just need to start believing in themselves. - Dia Mirza

Don't let your crown fall and let yourself become your biggest supporter. You can do wonders when you believe in yourself! - Arthi Raghuram, Deyga

When their [women's] personal commitment in terms of marriage or children goes up, everyone starts doubting if they will be staying committed to the business and that doubt is what makes many investors not really want to bet on the women. - Falguni Nayar, ﻿Nykaa

It is a male-dominated space and women are not taken seriously when you are a scuba diver or in any kind of sport. - Vidhi Bubna, Coral Warriors

If entrepreneurship is a difficult life, social entrepreneurship can be more difficult,” Neelam Gupta, AROH Foundation

The art of giving makes true sense when it comes from within and creates a deep connection between the heart and the soul. - Siddharth Ladsariya, Young Volunteers Organisation

The need for safe and innovative drinking water technology is at an all-time high due to the detrimental effects of RO systems on the environment. - Cody Sooden, Kara Water

It's quite upsetting that some of the strongest firms in the market still use harmful chemicals that do no good but only distort the protective barrier of the skin. - Arthi Raghuram, Deyga

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Building sustainable brands is the dual responsibility of investors and brands alike. - Kanwaljit Singh, Fireside Ventures

The form of workout also impacts your choices of when, how, and what to eat before or after. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Wearing what is true to us and not just wearing to fit in is an act of self-love. Clothes after all are our second skin. - Gunjan Jhunjhunwala, Sandbox Clothing

Farming communities across the world have been facing challenges with restricted access to farm inputs, markets and equipment, putting entire seasons at risk. - Kathleen McLaughlin, Walmart Foundation

Subscription-based financing allows recurring revenue companies to raise funds without diluting their equity by trading subscription revenue for upfront capital instantly. - Abhinav Sherwal, Recur Club

It’s that time of the year when people scramble for tax-saving products. - Chandresh Nigam, Axis AMC

Quality art calls for a significant initial investment which scares away art enthusiasts because not everybody is a collector. - Shakti Swarup Sahu, ﻿Floating Canvas Company

It is so easy to pull each other down, but it takes a lot of courage to uplift each other. - Vikas Khanna, 'Barkat'

Your work is going to fill a large part of your life and the only way to have a great career is to do something that you truly love. - Kamiya Jani, Curly Tales

Don’t just have a career or academic goals. Set goals to give you a balanced, successful life. - Ratan Tata

[Creativity] is something that you know you want to do because once you do it, it's like an addiction, you get a taste of it, and you want more and more and more. - Ankit Sharma, Man Made Machines

For startups, ESOPs are a great way of attracting and retaining talent. - Ruchit Agarwal, CARS24

Entrepreneurship is a fine balance between hard skills and inner (soft) skills. - Hemakshi Meghani, Indian School of Democracy

When you build a business, you generate certain employment and impact a certain number of people. And you can keep doing that, it's a very noble thing. - Ashneer Grover, BharatPe

Leadership is building people to build. Many mistake it as using people to build. - Kunal Shah, CRED

Reward worthy failure — experimentation. - Bill Gates

People work for good leaders. Leaders are themselves brands. - Suresh Anubolu, Aragen Life Sciences

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).