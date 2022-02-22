‘The paranoia around COVID-19 is eventually dying down’ – 20 quotes of the week from India’s pandemic struggle

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous edition here). This special series of compilations focuses on India’s COVID-19 struggle. Share these quotes and excerpts with your networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

See also our pick of Top Quotes of 2021 on Entrepreneurship, Investment, Digital Transformation, Storytelling, The India Opportunity, Pandemic Resilience, Failure Recovery, Design, and Art.

The pandemic highlighted the importance awareness and information can play in the community. Due to a lack of information, many people were reluctant about taking vaccines. - Deepa Menon, PVR Nest

Underlying and associated conditions can be isolated and identified through data-driven insights. It also helps in understanding the patients’ developing complications with severe COVID-19 reactions. - Maluk Mohamed, Twin Health

The pandemic has led to a conscious awareness of choices that one makes towards building their immunity and taking care of their health for mental and physical wellbeing. - Krishnakant Thakur, Charcoal Eats

People started taking incremental interest and care for their health & fitness owing to the widespread scare of the pandemic, resulting in an overall healthcare tech boom. - Abhilash Panda, DIZO India

Nutraceutical products come in the middle of diet and drugs and have gained immense popularity after the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak as preventive healthcare became the topmost priority for people across the world. - George P Joby, TheLifekart.in

As the COVID-19 outbreak forced countries to shut down, health and wellness concerns became paramount. And, irrespective of what a company sold, buyers started making their decisions based on the usefulness and safety of the products. - Vikas Bagaria, Pee Safe

The COVID-19 pandemic was a stark reminder of the uncertainty of life and the need to plan for contingencies. - Sreepriya NS, Entrust Family Office

MSMEs rely heavily on physical interactions with customers and suppliers to sustain growth. India’s apparel sector was particularly affected [by the pandemic]. - Vivek Ramachandran, Serai

Owing to the pandemic, students had to oscillate between offline and online learning. - Himanshu Bajaj, BYJU’S Tuition Centre

Even during the pandemic, many students chose to continue with their study abroad plans via a virtual or hybrid medium while the rest deferred their plans for the next intake. - Piyush Kumar, IDP Education

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Our civil society should take out time and shape [students'] lives, especially in the time of COVID-19. - Naresh, Van Phool School

With the large exposure to digital learning in the last two years due to COVID, a set of parents have understood that online learning can also happen. - Mrinal Mohit, BYJU’S

While the pandemic has thrown life out of gear, the edtech sector is certainly poised to strengthen its gains. - Vijeet Pandey, ClassMonitor

As the economy deteriorated during the multiple lockdowns, companies began to rely on locally available products or resources to meet demand. - Amit Srivastava, Smollan India

COVID-19 rapidly accelerated the emerging trend of direct orders for a huge segment of the ecommerce space. - Madhav Kasturia, ZFW Dark Stores

We learned it the hard way but the power of D2C and ecommerce is very big. - Jigar Patel, Brillare Science

A shift towards online purchasing has been accelerated due to COVID and advancements in the technology of try-on, size, personalisation, cataloguing, etc. - Ramneek Khurana, Lenskart

The pandemic forced artists to rethink monetisation and fan engagement strategies causing them to experiment with their content, indulging in live broadcasts, meme reviews, and so forth. - Bibhu Mishra, The Global Education and Leadership Foundation

Taking a closer look at the statistics, one can discern a particular category that has increasingly attracted investors over the years, especially since the onset of COVID-19 - AI (Artificial Intelligence) startups. - Nandini Mansinghka, Mumbai Angels

Local players are entering the [coliving] market with a newfound spirit and services that match the requirements of the people and are suitable for a post-COVID world. - Sunny Garg, Crib

Post-Pandemic remote working became the new normal and cloud adoption has received an impetus. Naturally, organisations want to make sure their cloud infrastructure keeps working even if a disaster strikes. - Bhavesh Goswami, CloudThat

The paranoia around COVID-19 is eventually dying down and people are envisioning a healthy time in the near future. This has also led to businesses getting back into shape, especially the real estate sector. - Sunny Garg, Crib

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).