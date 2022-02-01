Union Budget 2022: LIVE updates

All eyes are on the Union Budget for the fiscal 2022-23 to aid recovery of the Indian economy which is battling Railways will develop new products for MSMEs and logistics. 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will be developed over the next three years. 100 new cargo terminals will be planned. he third wave of the pandemic.

Going by the Economic Survey 2021-22, which was released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday, the startup ecosystem in India has been riding the growth curve, with 83 startup unicorns as on January 14, 2022 with a total valuation of $277.7 billion.

The startup sector is hopeful of measures which will encourage growth and ease regulatory hurdles through tax reforms and ease listing norms for startups to attract new investors.

Catch live updates from the Union Budget session here:

11.45 AM

5G mobile services to be rolled out within 2022-23. Required spectrum auctions will be conducted in 2022 to facilitate rollout of 5G mobile services by private telecom providers

“Our vision is that all villages and the residents should have the same access to e-services, communication facilities, and digital resources as urban areas and their residents.”

11.44 AM

Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics promotion task force with all stakeholders will be set up to build domestic capacity for serving our markets.

11.41 AM

For setting up charging stations at scale, Battery Swapping Policy will be brought out and inter-operability standards will be formulated. Private sector will be encouraged to develop innovative business models for battery or energy-as-a-service.

11.39 AM

Up to five existing academic institutions in different regions will be designated as Centres of Excellence. These centres will be provided endowment fund of Rs 250 crore each. In addition, the AICTE will help improve syllabi, quality and access of urban planning courses in other institutions.

11.35 AM

"It is proposed to set up 75 Digital Banking units in 75 districts of the country by scheduled commercial banks. The financial support for the digital payment ecosystem announced in the previous budget will continue in 2022-23. This will encourage further adoption of digital payments. There will also be a focus to promote the use of payment platforms that are economical and user friendly."

11.34 AM

Prime Minister's development initiative for the Northeast will be implemented through the Northeastern Council. It will fund infrastructure in the spirit of PM Gati Shakti and social development projects based on the felt needs of the Northeast. This will enable livelihood activities for youth and women, filling the gaps in various sectors.

11.33 AM

Rs 48,000 crore has been allocated to PM Awas Yojana

11.32 AM

2 lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadi Yojana.

11.31 AM

National Tele-Mental Health program will be launched to address mental health issues caused by the pandemic. It will include a network of 23 tele-mental health institutions with NIMHANS as nodal centre and IIIT Bengaluru providing technology support.

11.30 AM

For education sector

-’One class, One TV Channel’ under PM e-Vidya will be expanded from 12 to 200 channels, to supplement education in regional languages across states from classes 1 to 12

-A digital university will be established to provide access to students. This will be made available across multiple Indian languages and in ICT model.

11.26 AM

Startups will be promoted to facilitate Drone Shakti, through varied applications and drone asset service.

11.25 AM

Digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood, the Desh Stack e-portal will be launched for skill, re-skill or upskilling online. This will provide API based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers to find relevant jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities.

11.24 AM

Fund with blended capital raised under the co-investment model will be facilitated through the NABARD. This is to finance startups in the sector of agriculture and rural enterprise, relevant for farm produce value chain. The activities of these startups will include support for FPOs, support for farmers on a rental basis at farm level and support for IT based projects

11.21 AM

Agritech measures:

-PPP scheme will be designed for delivery of digital and high tech service to farmers in partnership with private agritech players and stakeholders in agri value-chain.

-Use of Kisaan Drones will be promoted will be promoted for crop assessment, digitisation of land records and spraying insecticide and nutrients

11.22 AM

For MSMEs

-ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) extended upto March 2023 and its guarantee cover will be expanded to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

-The additional amount of Rs 50,000 crore has been earmarked exclusively for hospitality and related sectors

-CGT-MSE will be revamped with required infusion of funds. This will facilitate additional credit of Rs 2 lakh crore for micro and small enterprises

11.20 AM

For agriculture sector:

-Rs 2.37 lakh crore to be paid directly to farmers towards MSP for wheat and paddy

-2023 has been announced as the international year of millets. Support will be provided for post harvest value addition and branding of millet products nationally and internationally.

11.19 AM

Railways will develop new products for MSMEs and logistics. 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency will be developed over the next three years. 100 new cargo terminals will be planned.

11.12 AM

Unified logistics interface platform will provide an API for data exchange among all mode operators. This will provide just-in time inventory management and eliminate tedious documentation. Open source mobility stack for organising seamless travel of passengers will also be facilitated. Contract for implementation of multimodal logistics at four location through PPP will be awarded in 2022-23.

11.11 AM

PM Gati Shakti master plan for expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 for movement of people and goods, said the minister. She added, National Highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km.

11.10 AM

Scope of PM Gati Shakti master plan announced in November 2021 will encompass the seven engines for economic transformation, seamless multimodal connectivity and logistics efficiency. It will also include infrastructure development by state governments as per the plan, said the Finance Minister.

11:09 AM

India’s projected economic growth estimated to be at 9.2 percent, highest among all large economies.

11:07 AM

Public Sector Enterprise Policy has seen strategic transfer of Air India, selection of strategic partner for Neelachal Ispat Nigam and LIC IPO is in process, said the FM. She added, others are in the process for 2022-23.

11:05 AM

“Productivity linked incentive for Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received excellent response with a potential to create 60 lakh new jobs.”

11:01 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman commences budget speech, referring to the upcoming 25 years termed by the Prime Minister as Amrit Kaal, to move towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

10:45 AM

Cabinet meeting concludes, the cabinet approves Budget 2022.

10:29 AM

The Prime Minister and Union cabinet ministers arrive at the Parliament to attend cabinet meeting ahead of the Union Budget 2022.

10:28 AM

Sensex surged 600 points and Nifty advanced 159 points in opening trade on Tuesday ahead of the Union Budget 2022 announcement.

10:01 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament after meeting the President.