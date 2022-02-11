Automation, connectivity, and electromobility: A sneak peek at the focus areas for CampX by Volvo Group

The world is grappling with challenges such as climate change and population growth. To counter these, it has become essential for leaders across sectors to partner with other stakeholders within their sector to develop solutions for a sustainable future. CampX by Volvo Group seeks to answer challenges in the transport and mobility sector with a mission to accelerate the pace of innovation with speed and simplicity.

Speaking at the launch of the event, Kamal Bali, MD and President, Volvo Group - India said, “CampX by Volvo Group signifies our growing commitment to lead, reshape, and transform our sector towards a sustainable future by creating a unique platform to collaborate with potential partners, solving growing mobility imperatives, and meeting compelling societal challenges.”

To that end, the team has outlined three major trends as their focus areas – automation, connectivity and electromobility.

Decoding the focus areas

Automation: Strides in the field can optimise transport flow, cut CO2 emissions, and improve safety. In the past few years, Volvo Group has made tremendous progress in automation with a vision to redefine the commercial transport solutions that most rely on. To that end, CampX will see solutions in the automation space with an aim to disrupt the sector.

Connectivity: Automotive connectivity is the future of the mobility industry. Connected vehicles are becoming omnipresent. A recent report from EPM and SBD Automotive predicted that 96 percent of new vehicles shipped globally in 2030 will have built-in connectivity. That said, it improves safety, decreases environmental impact, and increases efficiency and productivity. Volvo Group is one of the leaders in the space with over 1 million connected customer assets.

Electromobility: Electromobility enables sustainable transportation, more livable cities, and combats climate change. It is changing the automotive world and as per reports, the market share of electric or hybrid vehicles is expected to jump from 1 percent to 30 percent by 2030. It cuts CO2 emissions, reduces noise levels, and saves energy. With electromobility, we are not far from a world where we can imagine indoor bus stops at hospitals and night-time deliveries being made by silent distribution trucks. Volvo Group has been building vehicles and automotive systems, and creating new technology that will not only make our roads and cities less noisy and polluted, but also change the world of construction forever.

Targets for the future

Through these unique focus areas at CampX, Volvo aims to achieve certain targets. These include a future that would be 100 percent fossil free, safe, and more productive. CampX by Volvo Group aims to help the team achieve these goals with a new innovation mindset by chasing goals collectively, with new transport concepts and using emerging technology and trends.

Today, a collective approach is critical and the program is looking at the participation of startups and partners from the ecosystem to work together towards a bright future.

“CampX aims to accelerate the pace of innovation and drive the group's transformation agenda towards new disruptive business models, revenue streams, and technologies,” said Kamal.

If you wish to participate and come up with innovative transport solutions of tomorrow, register here.