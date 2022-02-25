[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups sees modest venture capital rise; 30 early-stage startups raise funds

As we approach the end of February, the Indian startup ecosystem continues to see muted venture capital investment as recent global developments, including the Russia - Ukraine conflict, continue to create a sense of uncertainty.

The last week of February saw total venture funding of $509 million — a modest rise as compared to $375 million in the previous week — and 30 out of 39 transactions in the early-stage category.

The next few weeks will be crucial for the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. Following the recent global developments, investors may remain bearish and focus more on unit economics and the road to profitability.

Transactions of the week

Digital healthcare startup ﻿MediBuddy﻿ raised $125 million from Quadria Capital, Lightrock India, Bessemer Venture Partners, and others.

Neobank startup ﻿NIYO raised $100 million from Accel﻿, Lightrock﻿ India, Beams FinTech Fund, Prime Venture Partners, JS Capital, and others.

Fintech startup ﻿Propelld raised $35 million from WestBridge Capital﻿, Stellaris Venture Partners, and India Quotient﻿.

﻿Fintech startup Xoxoday raised $30 million from loyalty management solutions provider Giift.

﻿SaaS startup Shipsy raised $25 million from A91 Partners, Z3 Partners, Info Edge, and Sequoia Capital India's Surge.

D2C startup Happilo raised $25 million from Motilal Oswal Private Equity (MOPE).

Logistics startup FleetX raised $19.4 million from IndiaMart, India Quotient, and BEENEXT.

V-Ensure Pharma raised $17.5 million from Investcorp and Tanas Capital.

SaaS startup ﻿Increff raised $12 million from TVS Capital Funds, Premji Invest, and Binny Bansal’s 021 Capital.

﻿Arrivae﻿, an interior designing startup, raised $10 million from Think Investments, Havells Group, and Emerge Capital.

D2C startup Wholsum Foods raised $7 million from the Investment Corporation of Dubai and Fireside Ventures.

Rural social network startup ﻿Krishify raised $6.2 million from Omnivore, Ankur Capital, Omidyar Network India, and Orios Venture Partners.

