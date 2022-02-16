What does Y Combinator's increased interest in Indian startups mean for the ecosystem?

In 2021, Silicon Valley-based accelerator programme Y Combinator added 69 startups based in India across its summer and winter cohorts, up from 38 firms in 2020, and only 17 in 2019. In contrast, back in 2014, only about half-a-dozen startups were able to get into the programme.

Y Combinator’s increasing fondness for early-stage startups in India comes at a time when the local ecosystem is seeing frenzied funding activity.

With a tweaked investment strategy, which was announced earlier this year, the accelerator has doubled down its efforts in catching up with the funding activity. YourStory takes an in-depth look at Y Combinator’s journey in India. Read more.

Editor’s Pick: Reviving the lost art of ghee-making

Nitya Ganapathy founded direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup ﻿Nei Native﻿ last year, offering homemade, handcrafted ghee made using a traditional family recipe. The family enterprise, which also offers filter coffee powder, and thirattipaal, a Tamil dessert, aims to launch more products this year. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Refurbished phones at affordable prices

Want the latest phone but money is tight? ﻿Qarmatek﻿ might have the right device for you.

Founded in 2011 by Krunal Shah and Arun Hattangadi, Qarmatek started its journey as a repair and refurbishment business for a whole range of electronic devices. While it used to focus on the business-to-business (B2B) segment, it is now moving up the value chain into the business-to-customer (B2C) segment to provide refurbished smartphones under the brand name Mobex, launched in 2020. Read more.

Accel is set to introduce up to 15 startups in the first ever cohort of its pre-seed programme, Accel Atom. The move comes at a time when early-stage investments have been heating up since 2020.

In a keynote address at the Indian Banks Association 17th Annual Banking Technology Conference and Awards, T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), argued in favour of banning cryptocurrency in India, labelling it as "perhaps the most advisable choice open to India."

After announcing a separate subsidiary to focus on digital-first direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited (ABFRL), a part of the ﻿Aditya Birla Group﻿, said it will acquire nearly eight to ten brands over the next 12-15 months through the subsidiary.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“Don’t take no for an answer. Only you know your potential, don’t let others define your potential for you.”

— Raj Neervannan, Co-founder and CTO, ﻿AlphaSense﻿

