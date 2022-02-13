Zakir Khan, José Cavaco on building content that connects

Good Morning,

Cracking the code for success in an ever-growing content economy is not an easy task. Day 2 of YourStory's first-ever Creators Inc conference saw creators and influencers — from Kitchen Queen Kabita Singh to Indian internet’s first musical find Ritviz — reveal how they stay on the top of their game.

Comedian-poet-actor-sitarist Zakir Khan, in the opening fireside chat, spoke about his checklist for content creation, as well as the besharmi (shamelessness) that it takes to make dreams come true.

“Besharam hone ke faayde bahut zyada hote hain (there are many advantages in being shameless). I don’t hesitate to talk to anyone today, and I’m ready to get insulted 100 times if it means I get to learn something new," he quipped, in a heart-to-heart chat with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory.

Bandra boy, RJ-VJ, and the man who had us rolling with laughter with Misheard Lyrics (remember, agar tum ninja ho?), José Cavaco has been a close witness to how Indian content has evolved over the last few years. At Creator’s Inc, he spoke about ghosts, Twitter, and trolls.

In 2014, Malini Agarwal, a.k.a MissMalini managed to do something that creators are trying to do a decade later—relate to the audience and create a differentiator. Learn her secrets to success, here.

The Interview

To achieve hyper-scale growth, startups are tasked with managing multiple funding rounds in quick succession and expanding tech

In this episode of The Soonicorn Spotlight, Raghav Chandra, Co-founder, Urban Company discusses what goes into creating a tech playbook for scaling up.

Editor’s Pick: Dr Evita Fernandez

Renowned obstetrician, Dr Evita Fernandez is the advocate of natural birth over cesarean. In 2011, Dr. Evita spearheaded the midwifery initiative with the PROMISE Campaign that is committed to creating a national cadre of midwives who are vital in the care and delivery of low-risk pregnant women. Read more.

Dr Evita Fernandez, Fernandez Foundation

Startup Spotlight

Enabling small businesses to sell online

Started as an online seller in 2015, ecommerce solutions provider ﻿EasyEcom set out to resolve several gaps that plagued the existing technologies and infrastructure in the online selling business.

The startup provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for services such as inventory and warehouse management, accounting, analytics, and reconciliation tools. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Edtech startup for hobbies

Mikhil Raj, Ishaan Preet Singh, and Shubhadit Sharma realised that there was a huge gap in the edtech sector: lack of avenues for creative learning and non-academic fields like sports, films, music, and comedy.

To address this, they started FrontRow, a learning and community platform that allows students to pursue their non-academic interests and hobbies. Read more.

Infographic: YS Design

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“There is a constant need to rethink, reinvent and not be at the mercy of algorithms. It's a long game. Reinvention is absolutely necessary when you want a long career.”

– Tanmay Bhat, YouTuber and comedian

