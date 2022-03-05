5 apps that every woman needs in her life

The COVID-19 pandemic, while helping several women to enter the workforce via remote jobs, has also shed light on workers’ hectic work schedules.

Women often end up working long hours at the workplace and take up the majority of housework as well as childcare. Social responsibilities and personal projects often add to their burnout.

YourStory has compiled a list of five apps that make work-life balance easier for women.

Todoist

Todoist is a task management application that helps people improve personal and professional efficiency. You can use it to keep up with your tasks from a smartphone, tablet, or PC.

The app has a premium version that allows collaboration with your colleagues. Todoist is the ideal tool for dealing with all your everyday tasks. It has a basic outline that permits you to begin using it within five minutes of downloading it.

But, it's sufficient enough to take care of sophisticated projects that include various steps and multiple colleagues.

Calm App

Calm is a meditation app that can help you meditate and sleep better through its different programmes and sessions. It claims to reduce stress, decrease uneasiness, and give more tranquil sleep with its sleep stories, guided meditation, calming sleep music, and breathing programs.

The programmes are very well certified and recommended by psychologists, therapists, and mental health specialists. The Meditation and wellness app has over 7.52 million downloads worldwide.

For beginners and professional clients alike, it takes care of your necessities with its devoted programmes and sessions, with varying lengths of 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, or 25 minutes. You can pick the mediation length according to your timetable. After downloading the app, you want to decide on the goal you wish to accomplish. It could be for a good sleep or can be connected to cutting down on stress issues.

Clue App

It is important for every woman to have a period tracker app on her phone. The Clue app tracks your period and assists you with finding and anticipating patterns in your cycle.

Not only do these apps monitor your dates, they predict your fertility window and allow you to sign in with various symptoms during your period, like PMS (premenstrual syndrome), headaches, and mood. This free application is accessible for Android and iPhone users.

With Clue Plus you can get a more extensive look at what your cycles mean and see whether your cycle is normal or irregular.

7 Minute Workout

Exercise consistently figures last on the list of important things when women are occupied with managing their responsibilities.

The 7 Minute Workout app offers step-by-step workout plans that require 7 minutes, leaving no room for excuses. The app can be easily downloaded from the Google Play store or the Apple Store. It has more than 3 million downloads so far.

Sheroes Only-Woman App

When one wins, we all win. Women are stronger in numbers, and with close-knit and better communication networks, we can succeed together.

With about 20 million users, Sheroes is a community platform that gives an exclusively female platform for women to interact, support, and empower one another. They are also offered different resources and opportunities through the Sheroes site and application.

They can talk, discuss, and get counselling about their jobs, wellbeing, and relationships. It gives them a setting to share their life endeavours and motivate numerous others like them.