Our fast-paced life has made sleep almost a luxury. Often, we are caught up chasing work deadlines, fulfilling family obligations, socialising or binge watching television series to get in the required eight hours of sleep.

And even if we manage to squeeze in the hours, we often don't get enough deep, restful sleep.

Sleep monitoring is important to maintain good health, as low quality or inadequate sleep can lead to obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and other chronic diseases.

YourStory has curated a list of smartphone apps that help you track your sleep cycle.

Sleep Cycle

Founded by Maciek Drejak in 2008, Sleep Cycle is an Android app that monitors your sleeping pattern through movement and wakes you up during light sleep. Through your movement, the app monitors the sleep state you're in and acts as an alarm clock to assist you with awakening during light sleep. Unlike a general alarm clock, this one allows you to wake up refreshed.

The app works as a time calculator platform that enables its users to manage their sleep cycles in an improved way. In order for this app to work well, your smartphone should be placed in a specific position.

You can put it on your nightstand or on your bed, but not under your cushion or sleeping pad. Sleep Cycle identifies your movement either through a microphone or accelerometer. The app has over 10 million downloads on Google play store.

Sleepbot

Founded by Jane Zhu in 2010, Sleepbot is a three-in-one app that works as a smart alarm, sound recorder, and motion tracker. It uses your phone's accelerometer to monitor movement, sound levels, and sleep cycles. It organises your sleep data into tables that give long-term data about your sleeping patterns and the aspects of your sleep.

The application will allow you to play back sound recordings you make during sleep, including sleep talking. It will awaken you at the best moment in your sleep cycle. SleepBot has a site where you can view or share your sleep information online, in addition to on your telephone.

To begin recording your sleep, you need to "punch in" on your phone, or you can choose to make an offset to monitor sleep if you're having a hard time sleeping.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

When you sleep, the application switches off the music and consequently turns your phone into silent mode. In the morning, when the alarm goes off, the application automatically punches out.

SnoreLab

Founded in 2012 by Jules Goldberg, as its name suggests, the app is designed to detect snoring. It identifies, logs, and records your snoring to assist you in snoring less.

You can enter factors like liquor consumption to see what impact they have. It even gives you a 'Snore Score' to conclude how terrible your snoring is on a scale.

SnoreLab uses sophisticated algorithms to detect, record, and measure snoring, allowing users to understand the seriousness of their snoring issue and track down ways to improve it.

A recording snoring can be saved and shared via email. The app has over one million downloads on the Google Play store.

Headspace

Founded in 2010 by Richard Pierson, Headspace is a meditation and mindfulness app that helps you create and change habits to support your mental health and improve your lifestyle. The meditation app reduces stress and relaxes your mind, improves focus and sleep better.

A user can choose from different mediation sessions to relax their minds. Also, you can pick one of the 'sleepcasts' that are basically hour-long calming audio experiences. There are new stories added consistently, so you will not get exhausted. The paid version offers a lot more meditation courses, sleepcasts, and quiet music tracks. The app has over ten million downloads on Google Play store.

Sleep Monitor

Sleep Monitor focuses on recording sleep cycle analysis to assist you with determining your sleep status. It additionally has a smart alarm clock to awaken you at the perfect time. Sleep Monitor also monitors your sleep patterns.

Sleep Monitor will record and listen to snoring and dream talking while you sleep, as well as track sleep cycles, sleep statistics, and sleep noises. It also provides calming sleep music to help you sleep better. The app has over five million downloads on the Google Play store.