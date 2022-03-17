Amagi raises $95M, enters unicorn club

Good Morning,

It’s not even been three months into the year and India has already has 13 new unicorns.

SaaS mediatech startup Amagi raised $95 million in a round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Norwest Venture Partners and Avataar Ventures.

Amagi offers creation, distribution, and monetisation of live, linear, and on-demand channels worldwide. The Bengaluru-based startup also announced a 108 percent year-on-year growth in revenues.

“This is a crucial juncture for our business as we look to hit a hyper-growth trajectory by creating a winning combination of goals, processes, team structures, and more," said Baskar Subramanian, CEO and Co-founder, Amagi.

With the fundraising, Amagi has now entered the coveted unicorn club — which boasts of startups including CredAvenue, Polygon, DealShare, Darwinbox, Livspace etc that entered this year.

Last year, India saw a record 44 startups crossing the billion-dollar valuation mark. But this record may break this year. According to a PwC report, over 50 Indian startups have the potential to enter the unicorn club in 2022.

News & Updates

Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn ﻿Razorpay﻿ on Wednesday announced its fifth acquisition of IZealiant Technologies, which provides payments technology solutions for banks, for an undisclosed amount.

Fintech SaaS (software-as-a-service) startup Clear, earlier known as ﻿ClearTax, has acquired supply chain finance company ﻿Xpedize﻿ in a bid to strengthen its offering to SMEs and MSMEs.

Last week, edtech unicorn ﻿BYJU'S﻿ announced an $800 million fundraise at a whopping $22 billion valuation. CEO Byju Raveendran led the round with $400 million of his own capital.

Electric vehicle maker ﻿Ola Electric﻿ on Wednesday said it appointed Prabhakar Patil, former CEO of LG Chem Power, onto its company's board.

Microsoft﻿ announced advancements in cloud innovations for healthcare and life sciences with the overall accessibility of Azure Health Data Services and updates to Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

