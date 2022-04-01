CryptoCows to anti-ageing ice cream: 5 startups that made the best use of April Fool’s Day

For centuries, pranksters all over the world on April Fool's Day continue the tradition of catching people unaware and playing practical jokes on them.

In India too, April Fool's pranks are becoming quite a trend, especially in corporate circles. Many Indian startups have gone out of their way to prank people on April Fool’s Day, and roll out hilarious and innovative ideas on the internet.

If any of these ideas ever do take shape, the prank will be on the startups.

Here are some startups that have pulled out elaborated schemes to fool their customers:

Razorpay

Founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, Bengaluru-based fintech startup ﻿Razorpay﻿ announced the launch of a revolutionary platform ‘CryptoCows’ based on blockchain technology in April 2018 on Twitter.

“Meet ‘CryptoCows’- the world’s first game which allows you to collect and nurture digital cows anytime, anywhere! Get ready for some udderly serious gaming.” the company said in a tweet.

The company also apparently launched the all-new Crypto Cows product to capture Gaushala industry in India, “CryptoCows are built on shudh A1 desi blockchain technology and run on our proprietary cryptocurrency GauShalaTokens, or as we’d like it to be called, GST (Trademark Pending).”

Ola

Founded by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati in 2011, Bengaluru-based mobility giant ﻿Ola﻿, launched #OYOSMARTCoin on Twitter in April 2018.

While sharing a video on Twitter, the startup mentioned “OYO launched #OSC: #OYOSMARTCoin, which flooded the internet and marked the beginning of blockchain technology in India.”

ixigo

Founded by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar in 2007, Gurugram-based travel app startup ﻿Ixigo﻿ posted a video on March 31 on YouTube, showcasing the launch of its newest innovative product named ‘smart seat- anti Turbulence cushion’.

The company claimed that it was a first-of-its-kind cushion made to help air travelers deal with turbulence caused due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Back on March 29, 2018, the startup also introduced ‘ixigo Kavach,’ a smart lock that gives thieves electric shocks when a stolen bag is taken 5 meters away from their owner, on Twitter. While sharing a video the company wrote ‘Kya aapke lock mein shock hai?’

Urban Ladder

Co-founded in 2012 by Ashish Goel and Rajiv Srivatsa, Bengaluru-based home décor solution startup ﻿Urban Ladder﻿ went one step ahead and on Twitter in 2018, unveiled ‘Urban Ladder chair’, which promised to give a much-needed me-time away from boring banter and meetings

In the tweet, the company said ‘we’re giving away 50 of these for FREE.’ #LivingTheHighLife.

Uber Eats

Founded by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick in 2009, San Francisco-based online food delivery startup Uber Eats released the first look of ‘anti-ageing ice cream’ crafted with smooth and creamy dark chocolate on YouTube to ‘feel young with every bite’.

In the video, the startup claimed that it was the world's first anti-ageing ice cream that supposedly works on eight signs of ageing, and rejuvenates the skin from within.