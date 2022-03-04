Auto engineer jobs up 7 pc after Budget 2022: Monster.com

The Electric Vehicles segment has sparked interest in the automotive industry and related segments in India. To facilitate this switch, there has been an increasing demand for talent that can lead it to a growth stage. Monster.com has collated data on industry insights and drawn conclusions that the automotive industry, in February had generated a 16 percent uptick in its hiring spree. When the monthly insight of the data is charted, there is an 7 percent uptick in the hiring demand.

With rapid digitization during the course of the pandemic, there has been a consequent rise of demand for skilled individuals in the tech space. Recruiters are increasingly looking beyond soft skills to hire the right talent for the auto space. A term being used for tech-skilled talent in the auto segment is "Green Engineers." It refers to individuals who are an active part of the push towards Electric Vehicles in the hopes of making the sector become a reality.

The study further stated that for the automotive industry, the experience level that recruiters are looking at tends to be around 4-6 and 7-10 years. The rationale behind it is to facilitate growth in a dynamic industry which would be possible through seasoned talent.

In India, it is metro cities that have the most to gain from the boom, both in terms of employability and as regions that will benefit from EVs. The demand for automotive engineers is the highest in Bangalore and Delhi, the study revealed. The former accounts for 18 percent of the demand, while Delhi-NCR hold 15 percent of the pie. Demand in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, however, has not taken off.

Sekhar Garisa, the CEO of Monster.com, says,

“The auto industry in India is bound to flourish and we have noted a 16 percent growth this year as compared to last February. Given that the sector has been considerably impacted by the pandemic, this is a win implying more job creation and employment generation."

"Moreover, the Automotive PLI scheme and Budget accommodations for the growth of EV in India will create more efficiencies and enhance growth in the industry. Another aspect that remains crucial is the need to skill talent for a more productive auto workforce, which recruiters have continually been prioritizing in the current scenario,” he added.