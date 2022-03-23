The Baker’s Dozen’s ambitious growth trajectory for the future

Founded in 2013, Ahmedabad-based The Baker’s Dozen is one of India’s finest artisan bakery brands.

Sneh Jain, Co-Founder and Managing Director, ﻿The Baker’s Dozen﻿ claims that the company has grown over 5x in the past two years. “A lot of the effort pre-pandemic and especially the effort on our innovative packaging and back end is what put us in the right place at the right time,” he says.

The brand has a presence in almost 28 cities across 1,000 touchpoints at present, according to the co-founder.

ALSO READ What’s brewing at D2C personal care brand mCaffeine

Get connected to The Baker’s Dozen

He shares that the company is concentrated in key cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru and is looking to go beyond that into other non-metro cities. Apart from that, Sneh adds that breads and cakes form a significant part of the sales at The Baker’s Dozen but going forward cookies and baked snacks are some categories which the company would be focussing on.

Additionally, “exports” is also something that The Baker’s Dozen is currently looking into.

The Baker’s Dozen has always had a centralised manufacturing unit, shares Sneh.

“We have a 30,000 sq ft. facility in Ahmedabad and from there the products are being shipped across India,” he says. It intends to continue having a centralised manufacturing unit which is why there were innovations around packaging.

Get connected to The Baker’s Dozen

We wanted to take premium quality artisan products but make it available at scale,” he says.

In terms of fundraising, he mentions that the company is currently in the process of raising $4-5 million in order to take it from Rs 40-50 crore ARR (annual recurring revenue) to Rs 200 crore ARR in the next 1.5 to 2 years. He also adds that the company has always been omnichannel and is present across all modern trade partners. They intend to expand their own store presence across India. Founded in 2013, Ahmedabad-based The Baker’s Dozen is one of India’s finest artisan bakery brands.

Get connected to The Baker’s Dozen

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti