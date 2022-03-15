How Bizongo reached $600M valuation while charting a remarkable growth journey

Full-stack B2B (business-to-business) trade enablement platform, ﻿Bizongo﻿, has been growing at a breakneck pace in the last couple of years. Witnessing an exponential growth during the pandemic, it raised a funding of $110 million in December 2021 and now stands at a valuation of over $600 million.

The company claims that its core platforms now have over 120 enterprise customers and over 3,000 partner factories across fashion and lifestyle, pharmaceuticals, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, home & personal care, and more.

Sachin Agrawal, Co-Founder of Bizongo, said that the company has grown close to ten times over the last year due to the digital adoption of the platform.

“Building an environment of trust and transparency is proving very essential in terms of bringing the best out of people.”

The startup’s current objective is to expand both in terms of categories and geographies. One of the goals is to assist SMEs (small to medium enterprises) in entering the export market and to develop an export enablement platform. In addition, it intends to continue launching innovative services and products that will better serve suppliers and customers. Bizongo is “mindful” in terms of keeping the profitability intact.

When asked about expected synergies, Sachin said that the company is willing to form partnerships with enterprises that can provide unique services and solutions to its customers.

“We want to partner with companies that place technology at the heart, at the core, of their solutions and offerings.”

On its plan to enter the public market, he said that the best time for it would be when the fundamentals are well laid out and profitability is skyrocketing.

Bizongo also plans to expand overseas in the coming years and become a global B2B trade enablement platform.

